The Type Of Tea You Use To Make Kombucha Shapes Its Health Benefits
Over the years, kombucha has moved from a "trendy" drink to an everyday sip for many folks. Many people reach for kombucha for it's gut health benefits (ones that are brewed right to have an array of beneficial bacteria that can support the gut microbiome), your'e also getting some benefits from the tea.
Remember, kombucha is fermented tea, and different teas can be used to make this drink. Plus, each tea type may offer unique benefits. A new study1 published in Food Chemistry tested how much that starting tea shapes the drink, and found that the tea base helps determine a kombucha's polyphenols, flavor, and biological activity. Here's what you need to know.
About the study
Researchers set out to understand how the type of tea used in kombucha production shapes the drink's final chemical and functional profile.
To do that, they fermented five different tea varieties under identical conditions (same SCOBY, same starter liquid, same 10-day fermentation period) and tracked what happened at multiple points along the way.
The five teas tested were:
- Green tea: Japan Sencha Miyazaki
- Black tea: Sencha Black
- Pu-Erh tea: a fermented, aged tea from China's Yunnan province, known for its dark color and earthy flavor
- White tea: White Moon
- Oolong tea
Across all five, the researchers measured 134 individual polyphenol compounds, volatile organic compounds (which shape flavor and aroma), and the composition of the microbial community doing the fermenting. They also assessed each kombucha's biological activity, including antioxidant capacity, anti-inflammatory activity, antidiabetic enzyme inhibition, neuroprotective activity, and anticancer potential.
Probiotics were similar, polyphenols varied
The fermentation process itself was consistent. All five kombuchas developed the same core microbial community. The bacteria responsible for fermentation (Komagataeibacter) made up more than 88% of the bacterial community, and the primary yeast (Zygosaccharomyces) accounted for more than 95% of the yeast population across all tea types.
However, consistency in the microbes did not translate to consistency in the final product. The tea matrix (the specific mix of compounds already present in the starting tea) drove significant differences in polyphenol levels, flavor compounds, and biological activity.
- Black tea kombucha had the highest total polyphenol content at day 10, reaching 2,184 mg/L.
- Oolong kombucha showed the strongest antioxidant capacity after five days of fermentation.
- Green tea kombucha showed the strongest anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective activity among the five varieties.
- Oolong kombucha was also the most effective at blocking an enzyme involved in blood sugar digestion by day 10.
So, the difference between in their unfermented forms of tea carries through into the finished kombucha.
What to look for in a kombucha
This study was conducted in vitro, meaning the biological activity was measured in a lab setting rather than in the human body. Still, the findings offer a useful starting point for choosing a bottle with a specific goal in mind.
- If antioxidants are your priority: look for kombuchas made with oolong or black tea, both of which showed strong and polyphenol content in this study
- If blood sugar balance is your goal: oolong-based kombucha showed the highest inhibition of the enzymes linked to blood sugar regulation
- If you're or inflammation support: green tea kombucha stood out for its anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective activity
- Check the label: many commercial kombuchas list the tea type used, so it's worth a quick look before you choose
The takeaway
Kombucha refers to fermented tea, but the word says nothing about which tea went into the bottle. This study shows that tea type shapes the polyphenols, flavor, and potential benefits you end up with. Two kombuchas can share a shelf and a price point while offering meaningfully different functional profiles depending on their tea base.