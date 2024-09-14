We love shampoo bars, as they are more eco-friendly (little to no packaging!). However many people can't use them, as they can be very dehydrating for strands. Not this one. The coconut-oil-derived surfactants cushion the hair while washing, and then it's further buffered with cupuaçu butter, argan oil, and castor oil to seal in moisture.

Soap Free Shampoo Bar, Odacite ($29)