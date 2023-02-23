It’s no surprise that moving your body regularly has a host of benefits. Regular physical exercise can improve strength and bone health1 , increase cognitive performance2 , and enhance your overall health and well-being. And, while exercise looks different for everyone, kickboxing is one workout that packs a big punch. In fact, one study showed that three kickboxing sessions per week significantly increased upper-body muscle and aerobic power, flexibility, and speed3 . The exercise also improves memory, due to the strike combinations. With workout apps making it easy to access the best online kickboxing classes, you can now adopt these low-impact cardio sequences into your routine on your own time.

Even knowing the benefits, finding a fitness app you’ll actually use can feel overwhelming. Are you looking to lace up your gloves and hit the punching bag? Or, do you want a low-cost way to squeeze in 15 minutes here and there? We’ve done the heavy lifting to find high-intensity live classes, on-demand routines, and beginner-level options to fit every cost and lifestyle.

Sure, you can purchase and install a punching bag at home, but even the best online kickboxing classes can be done using only your body weight. Find our picks below, along with expert advice on how to choose the best one.