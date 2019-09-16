mindbodygreen

Hit Play On These 4 New Audiobooks For Some Much-Needed Life Advice

September 16, 2019

Sure, the self-development category can at times feel like a black hole of advice (not all great, of course), but there's a reason we keep coming back. The best ones are incredibly thought-provoking, full of hard-won wisdom, and honest, unexpected stories. And you know what? Like a deeply familiar podcast, audiobooks are a great medium for self-development.

Add the right audiobook to your daily routine, and you've got your own personal motivation coach—especially if it's narrated by the authors themselves. Ahead, four such audiobooks, newly released by Penguin Random House, worth downloading now.  

Everything Is Figureoutable

When Marie Forleo says everything is "figureoutable," she means everything—turning that business idea into a real-life career, healing a broken relationship, overcoming a financial struggle, dealing with imposter syndrome; we could go on, but you get the picture. In her new audiobook, the thought leader and life coach shows you how. Even Elizabeth Gilbert's given her stamp of approval, saying "This book will change lives." Get ready to roll up your sleeves.

Atomic Habits

In his new book, habit formation expert James Clear wants to rework the way you think about changing your fate. Through the kind of true stories that you'll repeat at parties as ice breakers, Clear makes the case for "one percent" improvements—the idea that tiny changes really can lead to remarkable results—and shares the practical strategies to make it happen in your daily life and work.

Now Is the Way

If all you want to do is turn down the stress knob, silence the mental chatter, and just stop fidgeting, this audiobook gets right to the point, no questions asked. Corey Allen is a meditation teacher best known as the host of The Astral Hustle, a podcast on modern mindfulness, and his new book is a natural extension of that. It's a no-frills tool for folks who aren't the "meditating type" but want to learn how to feel more fully present. 

Double Down

"Learn the rules. Then rewrite them." That's exactly what twins, best friends, and media execs Tricia and Antoinette Clarke did to forge their own successful careers, and there's plenty to glean about the lessons they learned along the way. Their first book is an actionable guide for the next-gen female workforce, loaded with wisdom on how to hit your five-year plan in two. You'll want to listen up.

