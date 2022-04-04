Très Chic: 3 Natural French Beauty Staples From An Expert

"For me, beauty has always been the feeling of being cared for. Those early memories of beauty were like a warm hug from Grandma after a long, luxurious bath. As I got older, it was about playing with these beautiful things and makeup," says Alex Chantecaille, VP at Chantecaille Beauté. "It's that balance between care and health but also this joy." And, truly, aren't we all just trying to find both well-being and joy?

In this episode of Clean Beauty School, I'm chatting with Chantecaille about her family's namesake brand—and in doing so, we cover everything from quintessential French beauty ethos to high-tech plant stem cells to how conservation efforts are related to the beauty industry.

And on the subject of French beauty, throughout the episode, Chantecaille reveals her essential recommendations. Here, three recommendations I can't help but share—and be sure to tune into the episode to learn more: