5 Best Memorial Day Sex Toy Sales To Enhance Your Sex Life & Well-Being
Summer is right around the corner, and these Memorial Day sex toy sales are the perfect indicator things are about to heat up. Whether you're partnered up or flying solo, sexual self-care has a huge impact on your overall health—and the right toys will add excitement to your sex life and improve your well-being with deeper, more frequent orgasms.
Not only do orgasms decrease stress hormones1 and promote better sleep2, but they can even leave you with healthier-looking skin and hair by increasing your body's estrogen levels3.
Experts have touted the benefits of bringing sex toys into the bedroom—and this weekend some of their top picks are marked down majorly.
The best Memorial Day sex toy sales:
Smile Makers
Sale:
- Save 30% when you spend $120
You'll have to spend more to save with Smile Makers' affordable collection of sex toys—but we'd argue it's worth it. The cleverly named toys span rang from the steamy Firefighter (a clitoral vibrator) to the ultra-quiet Whisperer (a bullet vibrator). Most of the brand's offerings are less than $100 sans the powerful rabbit vibrator. But we'd argue these toys are already a great bang for your buck, making this one deal you won't want to skip.
We-Vibe
Sale:
- Up to 50% off sitewide
Ask any sex expert for their favorite toys and you're bound to get a list that includes something from We-Vibe. The Tango is a fan-favorite and comes recommended by licensed sex therapist Lauren Consul, LMFT as the best bullet vibrator.
This discreet, waterproof toy comes with a slew of vibration settings such as the tease, pulse, wave, and cha-cha, giving users the option to spice things up on their own or with a partner.
With sitewide markdowns up to 50%, you're bound to found something to spice up your sex life.
Womanizer
Sale:
- Up to 50% off sitewide
With steep markdowns up to 50%, there's never been a better time to invest in an orgasm-inducing sex toy from Womanizer. This sleek device is lightweight and fits in the palm of your hand, but it doesn’t skimp on power. With alternating waves of air pressure, you can choose from four levels of intensity.
Reviewers say this little toy gets the job done in record time, even at the lowest setting. Our recommendation? Start low and build up slowly.
Certified sex therapist Bat Sheva Marcus, Ph.D., MSW, MPH, also approves of this brand. She previously told mindbodygreen, "Many women say it feels like oral sex. So if you are an oral sex fan, and that gets you off, this one might be for you."
Lelo
Sale:
- Up to 50% off sitewide
Another expert-loved brand, Lelo is offering up to 40% off its entire lineup of sex-enhancing tools. Add this ergonomic vibrator to your arsenal and you’ll be one step closer to mind-blowing pleasure.
Other standout picks from the brand are the Soraya 2 Rabbit Vibrator for targeted G-spot stimulation and the Flickering Massage Candle which works double-time as a massage oil and scented candle, to really set the mood.
Lovers
Sale:
- Save 20% with code GLOWUP
Lovers exclusive sex toys are marked down 20% this weekend with code GLOWUP—making these already affordable toys even cheaper. The Secret Lovers duo is the most exciting of the bunch; the remote control for the egg-shaped vibrator doubles as a clitoral suction vibrator to deliver your preferred type of stimulation. Want more excitement? The remote control works from up to 80 feet away.
The takeaway
This Memorial Day weekend, ton't miss these hot markdowns on expert-recommended sex toys. While these sales won't last long, your pleasure will.