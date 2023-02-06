Unable to sit still? This revolutionary chair allows you to change up positions with a 360-degree swivel footstool—because not everyone feels comfortable sitting in one position each time they meditate. Whether you prefer kneeling, sitting cross-legged, or with your knees up, the chair is made to support your entire body. Plus, with resilient, high-density foam, the 3.7-inch thick seat cushion helps prop up hips, feet, knees, and ankles at all times, while the crescent-shaped backrest offers excellent lumbar support.

It also makes for a great office chair. You can expect your posture to improve and your body to feel stimulated, even while sitting at a desk for hours. The regular option (listed here) is recommended for those under 6-feet tall and 200 pounds. However, there is a “plus” design, which supports users up to 250 pounds.

Despite its higher price tag and month-long waitlist, this chair is a crowd pleaser and is very versatile. Reviewers say it enhances their meditation experience and their work-from-home life, too. A particularly pleased customer writes, “I immediately fell in love with this chair. It was very easy to assemble and is super comfortable. I love the different positions I’m able to sit in, especially being a student, so I spend a great deal of time in this chair. It is also perfect for meditation practice.”