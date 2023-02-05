Efficiency is the name of the game for this dehumidifier. Its real-time humidity display helps you keep track of moisture levels, with a full-bucket indicator that alerts you when the tank is full. This particular model has three options for drainage: manual drain, which involves removing the bucket yourself and pouring the water out; gravity drain, which utilizes gravity to drain water continuously via a hose; and an internal pump option that pushes water sideways or vertically up to 16 feet (using a line or tube) once the tank is almost full. This unique feature can be especially beneficial when trying to rid moisture from damp basements.

As for safety precautions, this dehumidifier has overflow protection (no messes or leaks on the floor), is made from fireproof materials, and is UL-approved, meaning it meets the highest safety standards. What’s more, it also comes with a timer that allows you to schedule delayed start times in 2- to 4-hour increments.

As expected, customers rave that this model vastly improves their living spaces. One reviewer notes, “This dehumidifier has worked wonderfully! Placed it in my basement which was damp and over 80% humidity, and in a week it had dried it out and had the humidity down to 50%. The pump is a must. I hooked it up to the washing machine drain and just left it to do its thing. The machine continues to maintain a comfortable humidity in the basement, and mold is no longer a problem.”

However, some people do comment that this model is a bit loud and may be better suited for basements or garages, where the noise won't be a distraction.