Best Collagen For Women Of 2026
A note before you read on: the product we ranked #1 is ours. We’ve spent 17 years interviewing experts and vetting products to find what actually works. When we couldn't find the perfect collagen for women, we created our own. We use affiliate links and earn commission from this content.
mindbodygreen - mindbodygreen beauty & gut collagen+ powder
17.7 g of grass-fed, pasture-raised bovine collagen peptides (types I & III) per serving*
Includes vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, biotin, and L-glutamine for comprehensive beauty and gut support*
Available in unflavored & chocolate that mix easily into drinks and recipes*
Needed - Women's Collagen Protein
Designed for perinatal and support & women’s health*
15 grams hydrolyzed collagen peptides
Unflavored powder that dissolves easily
Ancient + Brave - True Collagen
6 grams type 1 collagen peptides
Bovine collagen sourced from the EU
Neutral taste
SpoiledChild - E27 Extra Strength Liquid Collagen
5-10 grams of type 1 & 3 bovine collagen peptides
Added vitamin C & hyaluronic acid
Orange flavored (take as is or mix into a drink)
Thorne - Collagen Fit
15 grams of type i & III bovine collagen peptides
Includes betaine for methylation & lean body mass support*
Features nicotinamide ribosiden to support cellular energy*
What are collagen supplements?
Collagen supplements are products designed to provide the body with collagen peptides, a broken-down form of collagen that is easier to digest and absorb.*
Collagen itself is a family of proteins that make up some of the most abundant proteins in the animal kingdom. There are at least 28 known types of collagen, but types I, II, and III are the most common in the human body.
Our bodies naturally produce collagen through cells called fibroblasts. However, collagen production declines with age and other lifestyle factors. While collagen is best known for helping support skin structure and firmness, it’s also found throughout the body, including the bones, cartilage, muscles, and connective tissues.*
Most collagen supplements use hydrolyzed collagen, also called collagen peptides. During the hydrolysis process, collagen proteins are broken down into smaller pieces called peptides, which makes them easier for the body to absorb and use.*
Collagen supplements are typically sourced from animals such as cows, fish, or chickens and come in several forms, including powders, liquids, capsules, and gummies. Among these options, collagen powders are one of the most popular because they’re easy to mix into everyday foods and drinks while allowing for meaningful doses of collagen peptides.*
Benefits of collagen for women
Collagen plays an important role in supporting the body's connective tissues, including the skin, bones, muscles, and joints.* Because natural collagen production declines with age, many women choose to incorporate collagen supplements into their wellness routine.*
Here's what the research suggests collagen peptides may help support:
- Skin health: Collagen is a major structural protein in the skin. Clinical research suggests collagen peptides may help support skin hydration, elasticity, and the appearance of healthy, youthful-looking skin.*
- Muscle health: When paired with resistance training, collagen supplementation has been studied for its ability to help support muscle health, body composition, and post-exercise recovery.*
- Joint, bone, and muscle: Because collagen is naturally found throughout the body, it plays a role in several areas of health. Studies suggest collagen supplements may support joint comfort,1 especially when combined with exercise.* Research also shows collagen supplementation alongside resistance training may help support muscle mass and body composition, while other studies suggest benefits for bone density in postmenopausal women2.*
Comparing the best collagen supplements for women
|Brand
|Format
|Key differentiator
|Best for
|mindbodygreen
|Powder
|Includes vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, l-glutamine, and biotin
|For overall skin, gut, hair & joint health*"
|Needed
|Powder
|"Designed for perinatal support & women’s health"
|Pregnancy
|Ancient + Brave
|Powder
|Lower collagen dose
|For skin-specific support*
|SpoiledChild
|Liquid
|"Liquid collagen with vitamin C & hyaluronic acid"
|Those wanting a powder alternative
|Thorne
|Powder
|"Includes betaine & nicotinamide riboside"
|Healthy aging
What to look for in the best collagen supplements
With so many collagen supplements available, it can be difficult to know which formula is right for you. Here are a few things to consider when comparing products:
A meaningful collagen dose
A meaningful collagen dose
Look for a supplement that provides an effective amount of collagen peptides per serving. Research-backed doses vary depending on your goals, all the collagen products shared here contain 5+ grams of collagen peptides to support skin, joints, and muscle.* The lower end of that range is sufficient for supporting skin health, where 15+ grams of collagen peptides support skin, joint, and muscle health.*
Transparent sourcing
Transparent sourcing
High-quality collagen supplements clearly share where their collagen comes from, whether that’s bovine, marine, or chicken sources. Brands that provide information about sourcing and quality testing can make it easier to feel confident in what you’re taking.
Simple, thoughtful formulas
Simple, thoughtful formulas
Collagen peptides are often the star ingredient, so look for formulas that don’t rely on unnecessary fillers, artificial colors, flavors, or sweeteners. Some products also include complementary ingredients, like vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, or nutrients that support collagen production.*
A format that fits your routine
A format that fits your routine
The best collagen supplement is one you’ll actually use consistently. Powders are popular because they can deliver flexible doses and easily mix into coffee, smoothies, water, and recipes. However, capsules, gummies, and liquids may work better for some people based on convenience and preference.
Who are collagen supplements for?
Collagen supplements may be a good option for women looking to support areas of health where collagen plays an important role, including skin, joints, bones, and muscles.*
As collagen production naturally declines with age, many women choose to add collagen peptides to their routine as a way to support the body’s collagen needs over time.* They may be especially appealing for:
- People focused on healthy aging: Collagen helps support the structure of skin, bones, joints, and connective tissues, making it a popular supplement among those looking to maintain overall health as they get older.*
- Active individuals: Collagen is an important structural protein in muscles, tendons, and ligaments. Research suggests collagen supplementation, especially alongside resistance training, may support muscle health, exercise recovery, and joint comfort.*
- Those looking to support skin health: Collagen peptides have been studied for their ability to support skin hydration, elasticity, and a healthy-looking appearance.*
- People who don’t get much collagen from their diet:Collagen peptides have been studied for their ability to support skin hydration, improve elasticity, and promote smoother, more youthful-looking skin by reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.*
How much collagen should you take?
There is currently no official recommended daily allowance (RDA) for collagen. However, clinical research has identified collagen peptide doses that may support specific health goals.
Here are some commonly studied ranges:*
- Skin: 2.5 to 10 grams3 per day may support skin hydration and elasticity.*
- Muscle: 15 to 20 grams per day may support muscle mass, strength, and exercise recovery when paired with resistance training.*
- Joint: 2.5 to 5 grams per day may support joint comfort. (For UC-II collagen specifically, research has used much smaller doses of 40 milligrams per day.)*
- Bone: Research suggests around 5 grams per day may support bone health.*
Which form of collagen is most effective?
There are several ways to take collagen, but collagen powders are one of the most popular options because they are versatile and make it easier to reach meaningful doses.
Unlike capsules or gummies, powders can typically deliver more collagen per serving and can easily be added to everyday foods and drinks, including smoothies, coffee, soups, and snacks.
What can you put collagen powder in?
Collagen powder is incredibly versatile. Many people add it to coffee or smoothies, but it can also be mixed into collagen water, smoothie bowls, soups, baked goods, and other recipes.
Because collagen peptides are generally flavorless and easy to dissolve, they’re a simple addition to many daily routines.
Our winner
mindbodygreen's beauty & gut collagen+ earned our Best Overall pick for women because it goes beyond a standard collagen powder. At its foundation are 17.7 grams of pasture-raised, grass-fed bovine collagen peptides (types I and III)—a research-backed dose that supports healthy skin, hair, nails, joints, and more.*
The formula also includes thoughtfully selected ingredients that complement collagen's benefits, including vitamins C and E to support collagen production and provide antioxidant support, hyaluronic acid for skin hydration, L-glutamine for gut support, and biotin to support healthy hair, skin, and nails.*
We also appreciate its versatility. The unflavored powder dissolves easily into coffee, smoothies, and other recipes without altering the taste, while the chocolate flavor offers a rich cocoa taste sweetened with monk fruit extract. Together, its clinically meaningful collagen dose, complementary ingredients, and easy-to-use format make it our top choice among the best collagen supplements.*