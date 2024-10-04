How many CBD gummies you take will depend on your needs and tolerance, as well as the potency of the gummy. It’s best to start with one gummy and a low-dose product. Alternatively, you could take half a gummy if the product is stronger.

If you’ve used CBD gummies before, you may prefer a more potent option or have to take two gummies if you have a low-dose product. Always consult with your healthcare practitioner as a best practice.