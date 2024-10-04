Advertisement
3 Best CBD Gummies For Pain-Relief
Hemp CBD gummies are becoming increasingly popular among people looking for a discreet, convenient, and tasty way to reap the health benefits of CBD. They come in various flavors and contain pre-calculated doses of CBD, saving you the hassle of measuring.
But with so many hemp CBD products and brands, it can take time to find your perfect fit. That’s why we’ve rounded up the top CBD gummies to help you narrow your search.
- Best value: Medterra Max Relief Gummies
- Best-tasting: BATCH CBD Gummies
- Most potent: R&R Pain Gummies
Potential benefits of CBD
CBD interacts with the body’s endocannabinoid system (ECS) and may produce the following benefits:
- Support physical comfort: Many believe CBD helps promote physical comfort. Research suggests that CBD may improve body discomfort1*
- Improve mobility: CBD may support a healthy inflammatory response2 and enhance mobility*
- Better sleep: By supporting relaxation, CBD may also enhance sleep quality.*
Best CBD gummies for pain
1. Best overall: Medterra Max Relief Gummies
What we love:
Medterra's Max Relief Gummies are a great full-spectrum hemp CBD gummy option for those seeking a cost-effective product without sacrificing quality. In addition to CBD, these gummies have a full range of other cannabinoids for the ultimate entourage effect.* Enjoy the delicious citrus flavor and sign up for a subscription to save on regular deliveries.
What customers love:
Reviewers say they trust this product, and it provides the results they're looking for.* Many also enjoy the citrusy taste and easy-to-chew texture.
About Medterra:
Medterra's mission is to provide customers with high-quality and affordable CBD options. All products come from industrial hemp, grown and extracted according to guidelines set forth by the Kentucky Department of Agriculture. Medterra partnered with the Hemp Pilot Research Program to provide quality CBD products to buyers in all 50 states. The company also prides itself on transparency and is dedicated to food-grade compound extraction, industrial farming processes, quality assurance, and vegetable genetics.
- Subscription pricing is available on recurring orders
- Full range of cannabinoids for enhanced effects
- Made with organic hemp
- Non-GMO and USA-made
- Only comes in one flavor
- CBD type: Full-spectrum hemp CBD
- Size: 20, 40, or 60 gummies per container
- Strength: 25 mg CBD per gummy
- Servings per container: 20, 40, or 60
- Organic: Partial (some ingredients organic but not all)
- COA: Yes
- Vegan: Yes
- Sugar: 2 g per gummy
- Subscription discount: Yes
- Flavor(s): Citrus
2. Best-tasting: BATCH CBD Gummies
What we love:
Boost your comfort and delight your taste buds with BATCH CBD Gummies.* These tasty treats are vegan-friendly and come in three natural, juicy flavors. Each container includes an assortment of blueberry, raspberry, and mango flavors—all non-GMO and free from gluten, soy, dairy, and seed oils. These full-spectrum hemp CBD gummies offer convenience, discretion, and portability while pleasing your palate.
What customers love:
Not only do customers love the taste of BATCH gummies, but they also appreciate their quality and effectiveness. Many reviewers report that these gummies help them relax without making them feel drowsy.*
About BATCH:
Transparency, authenticity, and efficacy are at the forefront of BATCH’s values. A Wisconsin-based hemp company, BATCH is dedicated to finding wellness solutions in nature. In 2018, it became one of the first companies accepted into the Wisconsin Hemp Pilot Program. What started as a testing facility for the state has since evolved into one of the nation's top CBD brands.
- Subscription pricing is available on recurring orders
- Vegan, non-GMO, and gluten-free
- Suitable for daytime and nighttime use
- Includes an assortment of three flavors
- Only comes in one size
- CBD type: Full-spectrum hemp CBD
- Size: 30 gummies per container
- Strength: 25 mg CBD per gummy
- Servings per container: 30
- Organic: Partial (some ingredients organic but not all)
- COA: Yes
- Vegan: Yes
- Sugar: 2.5 g per gummy
- Subscription discount: Yes
- Flavor(s): Assorted (Blueberry, Raspberry, Mango)
3. Most potent: R&R Pain Gummies
What we love:
If you're looking for a CBD gummy with more of a kick, we recommend R&R Pain Gummies. These all-natural gummies are specially formulated to promote physical comfort and enhance mobility by helping you relax and supporting a healthy inflammatory response.* Made with full-spectrum hemp, this product offers synergistic effects, and since it’s third-party tested, you can feel confident of its purity.
What customers love:
Buyers applaud R&R for its excellent customer service. Many reviewers also note how well these gummies calm the mind and enhance physical comfort.*
About R&R:
A pioneer in the industry, in 2019, R&R became one of the first hemp brands to earn USDA organic certification. It infuses its products with proprietary organic hemp extracts and works directly with local farming partners, ensuring only the highest-quality hemp strains are in its products.
- Subscription pricing on recurring orders
- All-natural ingredients
- Vegan and gluten-free
- Robust, quick-acting effects*
- Only comes in one flavor
- CBD type: Full-spectrum hemp CBD
- Size: 30 gummies per container
- Strength: 30 mg CBD per gummy
- Servings per container: 30
- Organic: Partial (some ingredients organic but not all)
- COA: Yes
- Vegan: Yes
- Sugar: 3 g per gummy
- Subscription discount: Yes
- Flavor(s): Peach Mango
How we picked
To ensure we recommended only the highest-quality broad and full-spectrum hemp CBD gummies to address pain, we considered the following factors when making our final selections:
Transparency
We focused on brands that are honest and upfront about their ingredients and manufacturing processes. All the companies mentioned above subject their products to rigorous third-party testing, allowing customers easy access to Certificates of Analysis.
Federal legality
Every product featured here is federally legal according to the Farm Bill of 2018. As such, they’re hemp-derived and don’t exceed 0.3% THC based on dry weight.
Sourcing
We preferred brands that source their hemp from USA-based farms that use organic and sustainable growing methods.
Organic hemp
We tend to favor brands that use organic hemp in their products. Organic hemp is grown without the use of synthetic fertilizers. It also means that hemp is natural and not genetically engineered or exposed to toxic chemicals.
No refined sugar
Refined sugars undergo extensive processing. Consuming too much refined sugar can increase the risk of health concerns like cavities and diabetes3. We like to suggest products that use natural sugars and flavorings.
Access to COA
A COA is a Certificate of Analysis. This document shows consumers that the product is free of harmful substances. It also proves the strength of the gummies is accurate compared to what is listed on the label. Brands we pick have their COAs easily accessible right from the product page.
How to find the best CBD gummies to ease your discomfort
It’s important to do your research before buying CBD gummies to make sure you’re getting a high-quality product. Keep the following factors in mind while shopping to ensure you make the best possible choice for your needs:
Type of CBD
There are three types of CBD derivable from hemp: isolate, broad-spectrum, and full-spectrum hemp CBD.
Isolate contains only CBD and is non-psychoactive. Broad-spectrum hemp is ideal if you want an entourage effect without the inclusion of THC. Full-spectrum hemp also offers synergistic effects, but it contains traces of THC (less than 0.3% THC by dry weight).
Most CBD gummies have either full- or broad-spectrum hemp. Think about which type of CBD best suits your needs before purchasing gummies.
Third-party testing
For maximum safety, quality, and purity, it’s crucial to only purchase CBD gummies that undergo third-party lab testing with viewable results. Before buying gummies, check the lab report to confirm the product is free from heavy metals, pesticides, and other harmful chemicals.
Also, the report should verify that the product contains the right amounts of the advertised ingredients.
Flavor
The flavor of a CBD gummy can make or break your experience. If you enjoy the earthy flavor of hemp, then unflavored or lightly flavored picks are the way to go. If you’re not a fan of the taste of hemp, then look for flavored options to mask the natural taste.
Desired effects
Before buying a CBD product, ensure its intended results align with the desired effects. Some gummies only contain CBD, while others have additional ingredients or cannabinoids for an enhanced effect.
Ingredients
Pay close attention to the ingredients in your gummies. Aim for products made with natural ingredients, without fillers, synthetic dyes, or flavors, whenever possible.
Take into account any dietary preferences or restrictions you have. For instance, if you follow a plant-based diet, look for vegan-friendly gummies made with pectin instead of animal-derived gelatin. If you’re limiting your sugar intake, look for products with no added sugar.
Value
Value isn’t just about finding low-cost gummies; it’s about finding a product that balances affordability and quality. Look for options that fit your budget and offer desired effects, but don’t skimp on quality.
Potency
Your ideal potency depends on your tolerance level, body weight, and desired effects. Generally, new users should start with low-potency gummies to gradually get used to CBD. However, seasoned enthusiasts often prefer high-potency or extra-strength gummies since their bodies are already accustomed to CBD.
Types of CBD gummies
Full-spectrum hemp
Full-spectrum hemp CBD gummies have all the naturally occurring cannabinoids of the hemp plant, with up to 0.3% THC by dry weight. This is a relatively small amount; using a full-spectrum hemp product should not result in a high. However, it can show up positive on a drug test.
Broad-spectrum hemp
Broad-spectrum hemp CBD contains all the naturally occurring cannabinoids of the hemp plant minus THC. It’s a great option for those who want an entourage effect while avoiding THC.
Isolate
Isolate CBD is just that: CBD alone without any other cannabinoids, flavonoids, or terpenes. Although isolated CBD gummies may help you relax, their effects are non-synergistic and often milder than those of broad or full-spectrum hemp products.
Other types of CBD products
If CBD gummies aren’t for you, consider these alternatives.
Topical CBD
CBD topicals include lotions, creams, and ointments infused with CBD and applied to the skin. Many people like them for targeted comfort. Topical CBD products may contain menthol or other cooling ingredients to provide additional comfort and hydrating ingredients—like aloe vera and cocoa butter—to moisturize the skin.
CBD capsules
If you like the convenience of a CBD gummy but don't like the taste or texture, try CBD capsules. Like gummies, capsules contain a pre-measured amount of CBD and are quick and easy to take. People typically use this form of CBD to find relief from stress or mild physical discomfort.*
CBD drinks
CBD drinks are growing in popularity as an alcohol alternative. They come in cans or bottles and tons of different flavors. They’re a popular choice for socializing and unwinding at the end of the day.
CDB oils
CBD oils come in small bottles with a dropper lid, allowing easy dose control. You can place the oil directly in your mouth, under your tongue, or mix it into a favorite drink or food. CBD oils come in various potencies and flavors. Many people use them to support a positive mindset and enhance comfort.
Potential side effects of CBD
CBD isn’t without risks and may cause side effects, especially if overused or taken with conflicting medications or supplements. Side effects usually stop within a few hours of taking CBD. Some possible side effects4 include:
- Increased feelings of tiredness
- Loose stool
- Decreased appetite
- Mood changes
Before CBD use, it’s a good idea to consult your doctor to make sure it's safe for you to use CBD—especially if you’re taking prescriptions or other medications.
FAQ
Is CBD legal?
CBD became federally legal with the passage of the Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018 (aka the Farm Bill), which removed hemp-derived CBD from the controlled substances list. While CBD is legal at the federal level, some states restrict its sale, use, and purchase. Before buying or using CBD, check your local legislation to ensure it's legal in your state.
How many CBD gummies should I take?
How many CBD gummies you take will depend on your needs and tolerance, as well as the potency of the gummy. It’s best to start with one gummy and a low-dose product. Alternatively, you could take half a gummy if the product is stronger.
If you’ve used CBD gummies before, you may prefer a more potent option or have to take two gummies if you have a low-dose product. Always consult with your healthcare practitioner as a best practice.
How fast do CBD gummies work for promoting physical comfort?
Most people start to feel the results of CBD gummies 30 minutes to an hour after consumption. This timeframe can vary depending on the product's potency and your metabolism.
Is CBD safe?
CBD is relatively safe as long as you use it responsibly. Always follow the dosing instructions to minimize the risk of unwanted side effects. It's also best to consult with a doctor before starting a CBD regimen.
The takeaway
While more research is needed, early research suggests CBD may offer various positive effects, including promoting physical comfort for those with body aches and pains.* Many CBD companies and products are out there, but filtering your options by flavor, potency, and intended benefits can help you narrow your choices and find the right CBD option. Always follow dosing instructions, and be sure to consult with a doctor before using CBD.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
