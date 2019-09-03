This Body-Cooling Routine Is All We Want To Do On Hot Summer Nights

Cooling down at the end of the day doesn't just feel good. A cooler body makes it easier to fall asleep, especially on warm summer nights. We're all about incorporating a combo of relaxation and hydration into the latter part of the day—here's how to do it intentionally while the temps are high.

"Practicing restorative yoga is a great way to cool down your body," Claire Grieve, yoga specialist and stretch therapist, told mbg. "These poses will activate your parasympathetic nervous system, decreasing your heart rate and cooling the body. Focusing on breathing deeply while practicing these poses will enhance the effects."

Try these three yoga poses tonight (together with this easy-to-make hydrating dinner, recipe below!), holding each pose for at least three minutes to start to experience the cooling effect.