With steep markdowns up to 65%, there's never been a better time to invest in an orgasm-inducing sex toy from Womanizer. This sleek device is lightweight and fits in the palm of your hand, but it doesn’t skimp on power. With alternating waves of air pressure, you can choose from four levels of intensity.

Reviewers say this little toy gets the job done in record time, even at the lowest setting. Our recommendation? Start low and build up slowly.

Certified sex therapist Bat Sheva Marcus, Ph.D., MSW, MPH, also approves of this brand. She previously told mindbodygreen, "Many women say it feels like oral sex. So if you are an oral sex fan, and that gets you off, this one might be for you."