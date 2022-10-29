Moans and groans. Oohs and aahs. Pleasure and pleas. In a dream world, sex would only be about these feel-good components. Unfortunately, there are also some risks to sex, such as unwanted sexually transmitted infections (STIs). Currently one in five people in the United States has a genital, anal, or oral STI, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention1 . The good news is, it’s easier than ever to get tested, and you can even do it from the privacy of your own home these days thanks to at-home STI kits.

Broadly speaking, if detected, STIs are no big deal. All sexually transmitted infections can be cured or treated, after all. “Sexually transmitted infections are only dangerous if you do not know that you have one,” says Emily Rymland, DNP, FNP-C, a doctor of nursing practice, AAHIVS-certified HIV specialist, and Director of Clinical Services at Nurx. Left undetected, sexually transmitted infections can progress into sexually transmitted diseases (STDs), which mean they cause unfavorable symptoms and/or other issues. If gonorrhea or chlamydia are left untreated, for example, they can cause pelvic inflammatory disease and infertility, she says, while syphilis can cause dementia, paralysis, and even blindness if left untreated.

Thankfully, at-home STI tests make it as easy as ever to find out your current STI status. “At-home STI tests give people the opportunity to learn more about their own bodies and health, right from the comfort of their own home,” says Rymland. Best, they’re usually affordable and nearly fool-proof.

Read on for a round-up for the best at-home STI tests on the market depending what you want to get tested for, as well as your gender, sex, sexuality, and budget.