Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Sex

People Say This Vibrator Brings Them To Orgasm Every Time & It's Currently 20% Off

Carleigh Ferrante
Author:
Carleigh Ferrante
January 03, 2025
Carleigh Ferrante
mbg Senior Commerce Editor
By Carleigh Ferrante
mbg Senior Commerce Editor
Carleigh Ferrante is the Commerce Editor at mindbodygreen.
Dame Pom Vibrator Sale
Image by mbg creative
January 03, 2025
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

After trying dozens (yup, dozens) of sex toys, I've developed a few nonnegotiables. I want my vibrators to be discreet, quiet, powerful, high quality, and easy to use.

Sure, I may sound picky, but orgasms come with a slew of benefits (e.g., better sleep1, increased oxytocin and dopamine2, and glowing skin), so what's wrong with wanting a device that actually gets you there?

All that in mind, there's something about the Dame Pom that's like a siren drawing me in. Perhaps it's the 1,000+ rave reviews or the approachable design. Regardless of the pull, I just know I need the Pom vibrator in my hands ASAP.

So, what better time than the brand's Winter Sale? Right now, Dame is offering 20% sitewide with code WINTER—meaning you can save on the cult-favorite Fin, Eva, and Aer as well.

Dame

Pom

$84 (was $99)
Dame Pom Flexible Vibrator

What's great about the Dame Pom

That list of must-haves I mentioned? The Pom checks every box. For starters, the design is on point.

It's so sleek many reviewers say they leave it right out on their nightstand. The device is designed to fit in the palm of your hand—and the silky smooth, medical-grade silicone bends and adapts to fit any position. 

Speaking of adapting to your needs, the Pom is as customizable as they come. The device has five intensity levels and five pattern modes, so you can find just the right setting for optimal pleasure.

The toy also falls on the low end of the volume scale, with some shoppers noting that it's so quiet they're comfortable using the device while other people are home. And yet, it's surprisingly powerful (even on the lowest settings).

Although I'm analyzing this vibe with the mind of a sex toy enthusiast, newbies love the Pom just as much as experts. One first-timer says they "literally can't go without it," and another raves that it's "comfy to hold and so easy to hit the right spot." 

Whether they're experts or beginners, a resounding thread among reviewers is that this tiny toy ensures an orgasm every time. It's been dubbed: "the only vibe you'll ever need," "the most comfortable vibrator ever," and "the best purchase ever."

Some people are even opting for more than one toy so they're covered when the 60-minute battery charge runs out. (It's bound to happen when you like a vibrator this much!)

Dame

Pom

$84 (was $99)
Dame Pom Flexible Vibrator

The takeaway

If you think all vibrators are created equal, think again. Some are clunky, others are loud, and many simply don't get the job done. But all signs (and 1,000+ reviewers) are telling me Dame's Pom is elite—and this is one vibrator you need to experience for yourself.

Just be warned: Dame's vibrators are constantly selling out, so I wouldn't be surprised if this one flies off the shelves before the end of the Winter Sale.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

Low Libido? Reviewers Of All Ages Say This Is A Game-Changer For Their Sexual Well-Being
Sex

Low Libido? Reviewers Of All Ages Say This Is A Game-Changer For Their Sexual Well-Being

Carleigh Ferrante

An OB/GYN Says Most Women Are Surprised By This Menopause Symptom
Women's Health

An OB/GYN Says Most Women Are Surprised By This Menopause Symptom

Abby Moore

These Foods Have An Antioxidant That Decreases Alzheimer's Disease Risk
Functional Food

These Foods Have An Antioxidant That Decreases Alzheimer's Disease Risk

Abby Moore

7 Of The Best Canned Foods To Enjoy Right Now (And Always)
Functional Food

7 Of The Best Canned Foods To Enjoy Right Now (And Always)

Abby Moore

Is Dry Air Wreaking Havoc On Your Skin? This Research-Backed Hack Actually Works
Home

Is Dry Air Wreaking Havoc On Your Skin? This Research-Backed Hack Actually Works

Carleigh Ferrante

Nutritional Yeast Is More Versatile Than You Think—Here Are 17 Recipe Ideas To Try
Recipes

Nutritional Yeast Is More Versatile Than You Think—Here Are 17 Recipe Ideas To Try

Eliza Sullivan

Low Libido? Reviewers Of All Ages Say This Is A Game-Changer For Their Sexual Well-Being
Sex

Low Libido? Reviewers Of All Ages Say This Is A Game-Changer For Their Sexual Well-Being

Carleigh Ferrante

An OB/GYN Says Most Women Are Surprised By This Menopause Symptom
Women's Health

An OB/GYN Says Most Women Are Surprised By This Menopause Symptom

Abby Moore

These Foods Have An Antioxidant That Decreases Alzheimer's Disease Risk
Functional Food

These Foods Have An Antioxidant That Decreases Alzheimer's Disease Risk

Abby Moore

7 Of The Best Canned Foods To Enjoy Right Now (And Always)
Functional Food

7 Of The Best Canned Foods To Enjoy Right Now (And Always)

Abby Moore

Is Dry Air Wreaking Havoc On Your Skin? This Research-Backed Hack Actually Works
Home

Is Dry Air Wreaking Havoc On Your Skin? This Research-Backed Hack Actually Works

Carleigh Ferrante

Nutritional Yeast Is More Versatile Than You Think—Here Are 17 Recipe Ideas To Try
Recipes

Nutritional Yeast Is More Versatile Than You Think—Here Are 17 Recipe Ideas To Try

Eliza Sullivan

Low Libido? Reviewers Of All Ages Say This Is A Game-Changer For Their Sexual Well-Being
Sex

Low Libido? Reviewers Of All Ages Say This Is A Game-Changer For Their Sexual Well-Being

Carleigh Ferrante

An OB/GYN Says Most Women Are Surprised By This Menopause Symptom
Women's Health

An OB/GYN Says Most Women Are Surprised By This Menopause Symptom

Abby Moore

These Foods Have An Antioxidant That Decreases Alzheimer's Disease Risk
Functional Food

These Foods Have An Antioxidant That Decreases Alzheimer's Disease Risk

Abby Moore

7 Of The Best Canned Foods To Enjoy Right Now (And Always)
Functional Food

7 Of The Best Canned Foods To Enjoy Right Now (And Always)

Abby Moore

Is Dry Air Wreaking Havoc On Your Skin? This Research-Backed Hack Actually Works
Home

Is Dry Air Wreaking Havoc On Your Skin? This Research-Backed Hack Actually Works

Carleigh Ferrante

Nutritional Yeast Is More Versatile Than You Think—Here Are 17 Recipe Ideas To Try
Recipes

Nutritional Yeast Is More Versatile Than You Think—Here Are 17 Recipe Ideas To Try

Eliza Sullivan

Low Libido? Reviewers Of All Ages Say This Is A Game-Changer For Their Sexual Well-Being
Sex

Low Libido? Reviewers Of All Ages Say This Is A Game-Changer For Their Sexual Well-Being

Carleigh Ferrante

An OB/GYN Says Most Women Are Surprised By This Menopause Symptom
Women's Health

An OB/GYN Says Most Women Are Surprised By This Menopause Symptom

Abby Moore

These Foods Have An Antioxidant That Decreases Alzheimer's Disease Risk
Functional Food

These Foods Have An Antioxidant That Decreases Alzheimer's Disease Risk

Abby Moore

7 Of The Best Canned Foods To Enjoy Right Now (And Always)
Functional Food

7 Of The Best Canned Foods To Enjoy Right Now (And Always)

Abby Moore

Is Dry Air Wreaking Havoc On Your Skin? This Research-Backed Hack Actually Works
Home

Is Dry Air Wreaking Havoc On Your Skin? This Research-Backed Hack Actually Works

Carleigh Ferrante

Nutritional Yeast Is More Versatile Than You Think—Here Are 17 Recipe Ideas To Try
Recipes

Nutritional Yeast Is More Versatile Than You Think—Here Are 17 Recipe Ideas To Try

Eliza Sullivan

more Relationships
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

9 Benefits Of Using Aloe Vera For Skin Care & More25 Natural Ways To Maintain Youthful Glowing SkinVinegar and Baking Soda For Hair: DIY Clarifying ShampooDry Brushing: A Step-By-Step Guide + The 3 Best Skin Benefits13 Tips On How To Have A Good Healthy Relationship10 Signs You Have An Unhealthy Gut + How To Help From Doctors
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.