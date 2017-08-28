Do you ever feel tired from being there for everyone else and not having enough time for you? I work with a coaching client who had a blog for mamas, and her main focus was helping moms take time out for themselves. Interestingly, this was something she struggled with herself, so the blog was not only a way for her to reach other people and form a community but also a way to hold herself accountable for carving out self-love time.

In our last session, she expressed her frustration with feeling exhausted day after day. We identified that her emotional lows were directly tied to her overgiving to everyone else but not taking time out for herself. This is a common situation for mothers, but you don’t have to be a mom to be an overgiver. If you find you're tired all the time, and you realize you tend to work on being there for other people at the expense of showing up for yourself, you might be an overgiver. Women especially (though certainly this can happen to men as well) are natural givers. We give life, time, love, energy, creativity, even ourselves. We naturally put the needs of others before ourselves. It’s a quality that comes naturally to most people with big hearts. Sadly, this often means that the biggest-hearted of us have the hardest time receiving love.

We give, give, give, give, and that leaves us depleted. But you deserve to find the balance and fulfillment that comes from receiving. It's not easy for many people, and that's why more of us don't just do it—with grace and gratitude. But I believe we can change that. I’ve seen many clients transition from overworked overgivers to gracious, grateful recipients.