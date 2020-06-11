mindbodygreen

Close banner
Athletic Brewing Co.
PAID CONTENT FOR Athletic Brewing Co.

Found: A Beer That Won’t Deter Your Active Lifestyle (You Won’t Even Notice It's Non-Alcoholic)

NASM Certified Personal Trainer By Matt Scheetz, NASM-CPT
NASM Certified Personal Trainer
Matt Scheetz is a brand strategist at mindbodygreen and a NASM-certified personal trainer.
Found: A Beer That Won’t Deter Your Active Lifestyle (You Won’t Even Notice It's Non-Alcoholic)

Image by Studio Firma / Stocksy

June 11, 2020 — 7:00 AM

Whether you’re training for your next ultramarathon or just want to finish a 5K in one piece, there’s one question that many of us have at some point in our wellness journey: Can I have a drink every once in a while without derailing all the progress I’ve been making? 

As both a craft beer lover and a personal trainer, this dilemma has plagued me for years (even sparking some heated in-office debates along the way). In the past, my solution has often been non-alcoholic beer. But until recently, the only options I had tasted like drinking a glass of water while someone whispered the word “hops” into my ear. 

Then I discovered Athletic Brewing Co.—the beer that lets you enjoy the experience of drinking craft beer, without the whole “drinking alcohol” part. When a friend brought a six pack of their Run Wild IPA to our virtual happy hour, we were…skeptical (I may have asked him if his taste buds were still functioning). So what if it was only 70 calories, there was no way it tasted like the IPAs I know and love (until the next morning).

Found: A Beer That Won’t Deter Your Active Lifestyle (You Won’t Even Notice It's Non-Alcoholic)

Image by Athletic Brewing Co. / Contributor

Then I tried it.

If there’s anything I take more seriously than my (borderline snobby) taste in beer, it’s my fitness. And let me tell you, this stuff lets me have my delicious, hoppy cake and eat it too. 

I’ve mentioned before that when it comes to staying on track with your fitness goals, alcohol isn’t inherently the problem—intoxicated you is the problem. Your inhibitions are lowered, you’re more likely to deviate from your normal diet (hello, late-night pizza), and—lest we forget—the dreaded morning-after lack of motivation to do anything that requires standing.

None of these are issues with non-alcoholic beer, but Athletic Brewing is the only one I’ve found so far that doesn’t force me to compromise taste or quality (seriously, they’ve got a closet full of awards to prove it) in favor of my active lifestyle. Naturally, I had to try their other options: A golden ale and a Mexican lager, both of which will be making their debut at the beach with me this summer (not to mention that with free shipping on orders of two or more 6-packs, they’re also the cheapest craft beer you can find).

In the end though, drinking to me (and I’m sure many of you) has always been about the experience (and not just because hauling my gigantic cooler onto the beach is a workout itself). Grabbing an ice-cold can cracking it open among friends is a sacred tradition that I don’t see going away for a long time. Thankfully these days, I can partake in this time-honored ritual without having to worry about hangovers, excess calories, or—worst of all—beer that tastes like stale tap water. 

Matt Scheetz, NASM-CPT
Matt Scheetz, NASM-CPT NASM Certified Personal Trainer
Matt Scheetz is a brand strategist at mindbodygreen. He’s a NASM-certified personal trainer, so he’s usually the person everyone comes to when they need a new workout routine. He’s...

More On This Topic

Recovery

5 Common Running Injuries: How To Treat & Prevent Them, From A PT

Abby Moore
5 Common Running Injuries: How To Treat & Prevent Them, From A PT
Motivation

From Ultra-Grippy To Eco-Friendly, Here Are The 8 Best Yoga Mats

Kristine Thomason
From Ultra-Grippy To Eco-Friendly, Here Are The 8 Best Yoga Mats
$179.99 $143.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Functional Food

Kale & Spinach Are Both Superfoods — But Which One Is Better For You?

Abby Moore
Kale & Spinach Are Both Superfoods — But Which One Is Better For You?
Love

Why You Might Want To Consider Holding Hands During Your Next Fight

Sarah Regan
Why You Might Want To Consider Holding Hands During Your Next Fight
Integrative Health

Why It's Important To Understand Your Immune System Personality

Jeffrey Bland, Ph.D.
Why It's Important To Understand Your Immune System Personality
More Movement

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Beauty

The 12 Best Clean & Natural Mascaras For Gorgeous Lashes In One Swipe

Alexandra Engler
The 12 Best Clean & Natural Mascaras For Gorgeous Lashes In One Swipe
Healthy Weight

Eating A Late Dinner May Make It Harder To Burn Fat, New Study Finds

Abby Moore
Eating A Late Dinner May Make It Harder To Burn Fat, New Study Finds
Home

Packing Up: Here's How To Safely Move During The Pandemic

Emma Loewe
Packing Up: Here's How To Safely Move During The Pandemic
Beauty

Painful Burns, Begone: 5 Derm-Approved Remedies To Soothe Sunburns

Jamie Schneider
Painful Burns, Begone: 5 Derm-Approved Remedies To Soothe Sunburns
Integrative Health

The 4 Stages Of Your Sleep Cycle & How To Wake Up During The Right One

Sarah Regan
The 4 Stages Of Your Sleep Cycle & How To Wake Up During The Right One
Integrative Health

The Different Types Of Vitamin D & Which One You Should Be Taking

Julia Guerra
The Different Types Of Vitamin D & Which One You Should Be Taking
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/beer-for-your-active-lifestyle

Your article and new folder have been saved!