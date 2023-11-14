In a joyous conversation over burrata and toasted sourdough, I learned the best-kept beauty and wellness secrets of actress, YouTuber, and influencer, Claudia Sulewski.

You may recognize her glowing face from her role in the 2022 film I Love My Dad or maybe you’re one of her 2.45 million YouTube subscribers. No matter if you’ve crossed paths with Sulewski or not, her resume proves that she’s a woman of many talents—and all at the age of 27, I might add.

Most recently, she’s ventured into creating her very own brand called Cyklar, launching the first SKU just a few weeks ago. Her goal is to eliminate wasteful, throw-away packaging and redefine what it means to sell refillable and reusable products.

To come, a glimpse inside her mindful and intentional beauty and wellness journey.