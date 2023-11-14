The Beauty Routine Claudia Sulewski Is Loving As Of Late
In a joyous conversation over burrata and toasted sourdough, I learned the best-kept beauty and wellness secrets of actress, YouTuber, and influencer, Claudia Sulewski.
You may recognize her glowing face from her role in the 2022 film I Love My Dad or maybe you’re one of her 2.45 million YouTube subscribers. No matter if you’ve crossed paths with Sulewski or not, her resume proves that she’s a woman of many talents—and all at the age of 27, I might add.
Most recently, she’s ventured into creating her very own brand called Cyklar, launching the first SKU just a few weeks ago. Her goal is to eliminate wasteful, throw-away packaging and redefine what it means to sell refillable and reusable products.
To come, a glimpse inside her mindful and intentional beauty and wellness journey.
The newfound obsession: A dedicated retinol regimen
“I’m on my retinol—it’s just time,” Sukewski says about her most recent beauty ritual. She notes that while she may have delayed utilizing this powerful ingredient, reaching her mid-20s has inspired her to enter the sphere of healthy aging skin care.
“Helping your skin renew itself is such big component of having healthy, radiant skin,” she explains.
Her go-to formula is the Paula’s Choice 1% Retinol Treatment—a product she adores so much that it’s now an ever-other-night occurrence in her evening wind-down.
The secret: Anything I put on my face goes on my chest, too
Sulewski explains that the beauty community is quite aware of her little secret by now: “Anything I’m putting on my face I bring down to my chest,” she notes.
It’s an extra step that can be frustrating at times, she confesses, but the difference it makes for the skin on her décolleté is fully worth it. We both agree it’s one of those habits that reaches the full payoff long down the road—a beauty investment of sorts.
The pleasure: Therabody TheraFace Mask
“I’m drinking the red light Kool-Aid,” Sulewski declares, referring to her favorite beauty pleasure: The Therabody TheraFace Mask that rings in at $599.
“It’s the one that massages your temples at the same time…it’s such an indulging experience,” she says.
Skin-related benefits aside (things like supporting skin tone, speeding up wound healing, and boosting collagen production) she just loves the ritual of it.
The red lights are bright enough that she’s encouraged to close her eyes, lounge in bed, and truly relax while using it—which is half the pleasure of the product (though the temple massage is a unique and splurge-worthy perk).
The wellness practice my mom taught me: A cup of warm tea can bring you more comfort than you might think.
“When I was growing up my mom was always so adamant about warm liquids,” Sulewski explains, noting that a simple cup of tea or hot water with lemon brings her unparalleled comfort.
“I’ve carried that through adulthood and oftentimes will have hot water with lemon in the morning…it just feels right.”
Even when she sits down for a meal she prefers a warm beverage over something with ice, saying, "It just helps my body digest better.”
The inside-out skin staple: A skin-boosting matcha latte
Speaking of, Sulewski’s adds another beverage to her list of rituals.
“I have cut coffee out of my diet and I’m a matcha girl now,” she states, reaching in her bag to reveal that she does in fact keep her go-to matcha powder on hand at all times.
“I specifically love this Peak Sun Goddess Matcha,” she says, a blend that contains only matcha powder and nothing else–letting the skin benefits of this powdered tea shine.
Beyond skin-related motivation, making the switch has encouraged a more balanced state of mind for Sulewski.
“It gives me sustainable energy that doesn’t peak. I just get too jittery and anxious with coffee,” she says.
“So much of health is about stress regulation…to be able to have some sort of control over your stress levels and learn how to help yourself cope with daily stress and allow your body the grace to be in a neutral state is really key,” she says.
Wise words, right?
The nightcap: A luxurious body cream
“The morning is really dedicated to my dog and my household. If I can slap on sunscreen and brush my teeth, amazing. But, I really try to give myself those moments of relaxation and self-care in the evening,” she explains.
She acknowledges that her mid-20s have began to redefine what it means to living luxe: “At this moment in my life, true luxury is being able to hop in bed early and slather body cream on my legs, on my arms, on my stomach.”
When developing the Cyklar Body Cream, one of her main goals was to eliminate the oily and greasy residue that joins many creams on the market. Instead, this body cream leaves her skin feeling soft and velvety.
“That’s my night cap.”
Cyklar
Body Cream
The takeaway
Sulewski's routine is simple but effective. She swears by red light therapy, matcha powder, retinol, and of course the body cream from her new brand Cyklar. She's all about taking life slow and reveling in a wind-down routine. To her, an evening of self-care is the true meaning of luxury.
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty & Health Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including skin care, women’s health, mental health, sustainability, social media trends, and more. She previously interned for Almost 30, a top-rated health and wellness podcast. In her current role, Hannah reports on the latest beauty trends and innovations, women’s health research, brain health news, and plenty more.