 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Beauty
Beauty Actually Isn't Pain: This Expert Says To Stop Using Products That Hurt

Beauty Actually Isn't Pain: This Expert Says To Stop Using Products That Hurt

Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty Director By Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty Director
Alexandra Engler is the Beauty Director. Previously she worked at Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, SELF, and Cosmopolitan; her byline has appeared in Esquire, Sports Illustrated, and Allure.com.
The Beauty Myth A Skin Care Expert Wants You To Stop Believing ASAP

Image by Studio Firma / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
May 17, 2022 — 9:03 AM

Performing beauty rituals should feel good. Skin care is after all, care. How we tend to our delicate, yet resilient, outer organ has profound effects on the way we look and feel. Of course it’s only human to desire some sort of aesthetic outcome in the process, but it shouldn’t be a painful experience. 

It’s a beauty philosophy I share with True Botanicals founder Hillary Peterson. We’ve known each other for a long time, and I’ve always appreciated her point of view in the beauty industry and approach to skin care. So when I had her on my podcast Clean Beauty School, I knew we’d have a lot to talk about.

PSA: Please stop using painful beauty products.

Obviously this train of thought had to come from somewhere—and unfortunately the beauty industry and media is to blame.

postbiotic body lotion

postbiotic body lotion

Ultra-hydrating formula that nourishes your skin barrier, available in unscented and neroli

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(37)
postbiotic body lotion

“There is a very powerful industry voice that has taught us that if it hurts, if it tingles a ton, if it makes our skin red, then it must be working,” she says in the episode. “I've always believed that it is absolutely possible to have gorgeous skin with natural, biocompatible skin care that works. When I say this, I have felt at times that it’s being met with sort of glazed over eyes because unfortunately there is this perception that it needs to sting or we need to puncture our skin in order for ingredients to absorb.”

But not only do you not need to do this—you’re actually better off by nurturing the skin and promoting skin longevity through barrier-supporting ingredients. “So my beauty philosophy is one that focuses on working with nature and respecting nature's design,” says Peterson. “So for instance, our skin's barrier is essential to skin health. It helps keep moisture in, irritants out, and lets your skin function at its best.” 

Essentially, by giving your skin all the tools it needs to be resilient, it will look better for longer. Your skin’s a powerful organ, if you let it thrive. For more insights into the beauty industry, check out the episode below. 

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Alexandra Engler
Alexandra Engler mbg Beauty Director
Alexandra Engler is the Beauty Director at mindbodygreen. She received her journalism degree from Marquette University, graduating first in the department. She has worked at many top...

More On This Topic

Beauty

These Tips Will Make Your Self-Tanner Last 10x Longer

Hannah Frye
These Tips Will Make Your Self-Tanner Last 10x Longer
Beauty

13 Best (& We Mean Best) Tinted Lip Balms That Hydrate Like No Other

Jamie Schneider
13 Best (& We Mean Best) Tinted Lip Balms That Hydrate Like No Other
Integrative Health

5 Ways To Embrace A Longevity-Promoting Diet, According To A Nutrition PhD

Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN
5 Ways To Embrace A Longevity-Promoting Diet, According To A Nutrition PhD
Mental Health

For Those Who Cry Way Too Easily: 6 Ways To Calm Yourself In The Moment

Georgina Berbari
For Those Who Cry Way Too Easily: 6 Ways To Calm Yourself In The Moment
Home

These Unexpected Tips Will Turn Your Home Into A Self-Care Sanctuary

Jamie Schneider
These Unexpected Tips Will Turn Your Home Into A Self-Care Sanctuary
Functional Food

This Energizing Berry Promotes Youthful Skin, Memory & So Much More*

Kirsten Nunez, M.S.
This Energizing Berry Promotes Youthful Skin, Memory & So Much More*
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Integrative Health

I'm A Gastroenterologist: 2 Constipation Causes I See All The Time + Go-To Fixes

Will Bulsiewicz, M.D., MSCI
I'm A Gastroenterologist: 2 Constipation Causes I See All The Time + Go-To Fixes
Spirituality

A Powerful Energy Portal Opens This Summer: 5 Ways To Prepare

Sarah Regan
A Powerful Energy Portal Opens This Summer: 5 Ways To Prepare
Friendships

How To Write A Truly Meaningful Condolence Message, From Grief Experts

Lia Miller, M.A., MPA, MSW
How To Write A Truly Meaningful Condolence Message, From Grief Experts
Spirituality

This Is The Week To Release Old Patterns Holding You Back: Here's How

Natasha Levinger
This Is The Week To Release Old Patterns Holding You Back: Here's How
Integrative Health

I'm A Performance Medicine Doctor: How To Make The Most Of Your Wearable Data

Myles Spar, M.D., MPH
I'm A Performance Medicine Doctor: How To Make The Most Of Your Wearable Data
Integrative Health

6 Ways To Feel Your Best After A Night Of Bad Sleep (It's Possible!)

Julia Guerra
6 Ways To Feel Your Best After A Night Of Bad Sleep (It's Possible!)
Latest Articles
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/beauty-expert-on-why-beauty-shouldnt-feel-painful
postbiotic body lotion

Ultra-hydrating formula that nourishes your skin barrier, available in unscented and neroli

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
postbiotic body lotion

Your article and new folder have been saved!