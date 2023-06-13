This series was built around the idea that our routines change as our lives do. Perhaps one of the greatest life changes someone can go through is giving birth and becoming a parent. It’s no wonder that the experience of pregnancy and postpartum re-shapes many women’s relationship with beauty.

That’s exactly what I chatted with Rumer Willis about recently. The actress gave birth to her daughter at home in late April, making her a first-time mom and her parents—Bruce Willis and Demi Moore—first-time grandparents.

For Willis, this new phase of life brought a return to the basics. “I always went for the more ‘healthy stuff’, but I never really looked at the labels of the products I used. Once I got pregnant, I just wanted to make sure I was using things I knew,” she says. “Plus, my histamine response was super high—so all of a sudden everything was making me so itchy. Even the stuff I’d used for years. I really just had to scale back to the bare minimum.”

Here, what sustained Willis through her pregnancy and journey into becoming a new mom.