The Beauty & Wellness Products That New Mom Rumer Willis Uses As Of Late
This series was built around the idea that our routines change as our lives do. Perhaps one of the greatest life changes someone can go through is giving birth and becoming a parent. It’s no wonder that the experience of pregnancy and postpartum re-shapes many women’s relationship with beauty.
That’s exactly what I chatted with Rumer Willis about recently. The actress gave birth to her daughter at home in late April, making her a first-time mom and her parents—Bruce Willis and Demi Moore—first-time grandparents.
For Willis, this new phase of life brought a return to the basics. “I always went for the more ‘healthy stuff’, but I never really looked at the labels of the products I used. Once I got pregnant, I just wanted to make sure I was using things I knew,” she says. “Plus, my histamine response was super high—so all of a sudden everything was making me so itchy. Even the stuff I’d used for years. I really just had to scale back to the bare minimum.”
Here, what sustained Willis through her pregnancy and journey into becoming a new mom.
Tried-and-true: Taking a bath.
“Taking a bath has always been something that I’ve loved. I did most of my labor in the water. It’s a space I feel so safe. It also becomes something that I can share with my daughter and integrate her into that practice. It’s definitely one of my staples.
“But then there’s also all the accoutrement that comes with it, whether it’s simple epsom salts, body oil, or various different things to create the experience of the bath. You can do something very simple, or create a date night with yourself. It’s a space that’s so malleable depending on the environment you want to create. The bath soaks that they have at Surya are next level.”
The steal: Olive oil
“I love using olive oil. I went to Greece a few summers ago, and they just use olive oil for everything. I use it on my body and my hair, and it’s just glorious. Plus, you smell delicious.
“My little secret hack that I give to everyone is to put it in a travel bottle or an amber glass one—if you want to make it fancy—and add a few drops of lemon essential oil. Then you have the most gorgeous body oil that makes the perfect little gifts for people.
The pleasure: Spa trips
“I, especially during my pregnancy, prioritize taking time to go to the spa—like at Surya Spa. I’d go and get treatments or just spend a few hours relaxing when I was really tired. I hate the word ‘self-care’ because it’s overused in a lot of ways, but I really wanted to take time to nourish myself and care for my body because it was my daughter’s house.
“Growing up I used to go all the time with my mom to a Korean spot, where we’d get all the scrubs and treatments. I think there’s something so sacred and important about taking that time with your body to express gratitude to it.”
The surprise hit: Tallow cream
“I was sent this beef tallow cream from this lovely company called Soft n’ Fat. The woman who founded it makes it all herself. I’ve been using it for my daughter for diaper cream because I got really intense about what I was going to put on her body.”
What my partner taught me: gratitude.
“You can't be anxious and in gratitude at the same time. So whenever I’m feeling fear or anxiety, I take a breath and name like five things that I’m grateful for.”
The carry-on: Multitasking balm
“My friend Sarah Wright Olsen’s company Baeo makes this product called Bare Face, and it’s just a little stick, but I always have it in my purse. Whether your lips are dry or you have a little chapped area, it's just the perfect thing to moisturize the skin.
“It looks like a flattery chapstick, but it’s basically for your face, body, use it on your baby’s skin, use it for everything. It’s also one of those products where you can read all of the ingredients, which I love.”
The signature: My smile
“I've always gotten the compliment that when I smile, my eyes smile. They get super crinkly in the sides, and I must say that even when I have had moments of insecurity as a teenager or whatever, that’s always been a compliment that I love.”
Alexandra Engler is the beauty director at mindbodygreen and host of the beauty podcast Clean Beauty School. Previously, she's held beauty roles at Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, SELF, and Cosmopolitan; her byline has appeared in Esquire, Sports Illustrated, and Allure.com. In her current role, she covers all the latest trends in the clean and natural beauty space, as well as lifestyle topics, such as travel. She received her journalism degree from Marquette University, graduating first in the department. She lives in Brooklyn, New York.