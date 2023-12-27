Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Beauty

The Beauty & Well-Being Routine Karlie Kloss Is Loving As Of Late

Hannah Frye
Author:
Hannah Frye
December 27, 2023
Hannah Frye
Assistant Beauty & Health Editor
By Hannah Frye
Assistant Beauty & Health Editor
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including health, wellness, sustainability, personal development, and more.
Karlie Kloss x mbg creative
Image by Karlie Kloss x mbg creative
December 27, 2023
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.
Beauty routines are never truly stagnant—practices evolve and change like we do. In As of Late, we chat with influential folks about their current products and rituals. Here, we get a snapshot of what they're doing right now: the sacrosanct formulas they use until the last drop, the fresh launches they've got their eyes on, and of course, the why behind it all.

Karlie Kloss has evolved time and time again since stepping into the limelight as a young model. From her iconic (and plentiful) Vogue covers and Victoria’s Secret runways to starting Kode with Klossy, a nonprofit that teaches young women to code and pursue careers in tech, she is the definition of a woman with range.

Most recently, Kloss has acquired i-D magazine and is slotted to become CEO, while simultaneously partnering with wellness brand Therabody as an investor. She’s busy, without a doubt, but juggles all of her endeavors with grace while (somehow) raising two young children. 

You may think, from an outside perspective, that Kloss’s life is speeding up like never before–but in a recent conversation, she tells me that her mindset is quite the opposite. 

Her ethos is focused on the present moment, “Slowing down is the wrong way to phrase it, but it’s more just adding intentionality and operating from a place of wellness,” she explains. 

Both her physical health and mental health are aligned with this goal. “In my past and my career as a model, it’s been more, ‘How can I be a certain size? Fit a sample? How can I look my best for more vain purposes?’ It’s not a bad thing, but now it’s so much more than that,” Kloss notes.

To put it simply, Karlie Kloss is in her wellness era. Here, the products, rituals, and life lessons she’s embracing as of late. 

Tried-and-true: An all-in-one facial device

“I bring the Theraface Pro in my beauty bag everywhere I go. It has percussion therapy and LED light, so it helps with circulation and collagen…but it’s truly an all-in-one.” 

Therabody

TheraFace PRO

$399
Percussion therapy, microcurrent sculpting, red light collagen-boosting, deep-cleaning...what does this facial device not do? If you're looking for one item to level-up your beauty routine, this is a splurge-worthy pick.
Therabody TheraFace PRO

The secret: Competing with time to get to bed earlier

“I have become quite competitive with time to try and go to bed earlier instead of always burning the midnight oil. It’s not something anyone else would notice but it’s about how I feel that morning.

“It’s something that has allowed me to make more time for my wellness and for me, first thing in the morning before the world starts and emails are flowing in, that’s the time I’m able to do whatever I need to if that's a workout or time for meditation.”

The pleasure: Time with loved ones

“One thing that I really took for granted before was time with loved ones. Now catching up with friends and family in my life has become a big focus. It’s not in an indulgent way, but it’s just feeding and watering those relationships. 

“You look at the transactional world and it’s hard to quantify what you’re getting out of [these relationships], since it’s not our job, and I think relationships like that really matter.”

The budget staple: A travel-friendly water bottle

“I have an Owala water bottle that is about $20 on Amazon and it has traveled the world with me.” 

Owala

FreeSip Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle

$27
Nothing beats a strong and easy-to-sip water bottle. This one is BPA-free, has triple-layer insulation, and comes in a plethora of colorways.
Owala FreeSip Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle

The well-being win: A breathwork assistant & massage gun in one

“This is going to live by my bedside table because of both the breathing exercise setting and the guided tension release routine.

"How can you give somebody something that’s going to change the course of their day or how they feel in their own skin? There’s not a lot of other things that have that impact.” 

Something my grams taught me: People will always remember how you made them feel

“My grams told me: ‘People won’t remember what you said, but people will remember how you made them feel.’

“I think back to the happiest memories myself and it’s just about the way I felt. So actions speak louder than words.”

The takeaway

Karlie Kloss is in her wellness era more than ever, and it’s coupled with a blossoming multi-faceted career all the while. From her favorite massage devices to putting sleep first, her time is well-spent on health and community.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

Promise, This One Tweak Will Change The Way You Shower
Beauty

Promise, This One Tweak Will Change The Way You Shower

Jamie Schneider

If Your Lips Are Constantly Chapped, It Could Be These Unexpected Reasons
Beauty

If Your Lips Are Constantly Chapped, It Could Be These Unexpected Reasons

Alexandra Engler

Kate Hudson Says This Serum Is A "Game Changer" For Inflammation
Beauty

Kate Hudson Says This Serum Is A "Game Changer" For Inflammation

Jamie Schneider

3 Tips To Address Dry & Wrinkly Patches On The Hands, Face & Body
Beauty

3 Tips To Address Dry & Wrinkly Patches On The Hands, Face & Body

Hannah Frye

3 Hair Oil Mistakes You Shouldn't Ignore For Healthy Hair Growth
Beauty

3 Hair Oil Mistakes You Shouldn't Ignore For Healthy Hair Growth

Jamie Schneider

How A Dinner Party All-Star Sets Up Her Home For Community & Joy
Home

How A Dinner Party All-Star Sets Up Her Home For Community & Joy

Emma Loewe

I've Received Endless Compliments Since I Started Wearing This Fragrance Note
Beauty

I've Received Endless Compliments Since I Started Wearing This Fragrance Note

Hannah Frye

This Warm Destination Balances Adventure With Serenity
Travel

This Warm Destination Balances Adventure With Serenity

Hannah Frye

A Makeup Artist Hack To Give You A Brighter Smile In Seconds
Beauty

A Makeup Artist Hack To Give You A Brighter Smile In Seconds

Alexandra Engler

Promise, This One Tweak Will Change The Way You Shower
Beauty

Promise, This One Tweak Will Change The Way You Shower

Jamie Schneider

If Your Lips Are Constantly Chapped, It Could Be These Unexpected Reasons
Beauty

If Your Lips Are Constantly Chapped, It Could Be These Unexpected Reasons

Alexandra Engler

Kate Hudson Says This Serum Is A "Game Changer" For Inflammation
Beauty

Kate Hudson Says This Serum Is A "Game Changer" For Inflammation

Jamie Schneider

3 Tips To Address Dry & Wrinkly Patches On The Hands, Face & Body
Beauty

3 Tips To Address Dry & Wrinkly Patches On The Hands, Face & Body

Hannah Frye

3 Hair Oil Mistakes You Shouldn't Ignore For Healthy Hair Growth
Beauty

3 Hair Oil Mistakes You Shouldn't Ignore For Healthy Hair Growth

Jamie Schneider

How A Dinner Party All-Star Sets Up Her Home For Community & Joy
Home

How A Dinner Party All-Star Sets Up Her Home For Community & Joy

Emma Loewe

I've Received Endless Compliments Since I Started Wearing This Fragrance Note
Beauty

I've Received Endless Compliments Since I Started Wearing This Fragrance Note

Hannah Frye

This Warm Destination Balances Adventure With Serenity
Travel

This Warm Destination Balances Adventure With Serenity

Hannah Frye

A Makeup Artist Hack To Give You A Brighter Smile In Seconds
Beauty

A Makeup Artist Hack To Give You A Brighter Smile In Seconds

Alexandra Engler

more Lifestyle
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

9 Benefits Of Using Aloe Vera For Skin Care & More25 Natural Ways To Maintain Youthful Glowing SkinVinegar and Baking Soda For Hair: DIY Clarifying ShampooDry Brushing: A Step-By-Step Guide + The 3 Best Skin Benefits13 All-Natural Moisturizers You Can Find In The KitchenHow To Make Your Hair Grow Faster: 8 Natural Hair Growth Tips
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.