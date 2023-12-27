Advertisement
The Beauty & Well-Being Routine Karlie Kloss Is Loving As Of Late
Karlie Kloss has evolved time and time again since stepping into the limelight as a young model. From her iconic (and plentiful) Vogue covers and Victoria’s Secret runways to starting Kode with Klossy, a nonprofit that teaches young women to code and pursue careers in tech, she is the definition of a woman with range.
You may think, from an outside perspective, that Kloss’s life is speeding up like never before–but in a recent conversation, she tells me that her mindset is quite the opposite.
Her ethos is focused on the present moment, “Slowing down is the wrong way to phrase it, but it’s more just adding intentionality and operating from a place of wellness,” she explains.
Both her physical health and mental health are aligned with this goal. “In my past and my career as a model, it’s been more, ‘How can I be a certain size? Fit a sample? How can I look my best for more vain purposes?’ It’s not a bad thing, but now it’s so much more than that,” Kloss notes.
To put it simply, Karlie Kloss is in her wellness era. Here, the products, rituals, and life lessons she’s embracing as of late.
Tried-and-true: An all-in-one facial device
“I bring the Theraface Pro in my beauty bag everywhere I go. It has percussion therapy and LED light, so it helps with circulation and collagen…but it’s truly an all-in-one.”
The secret: Competing with time to get to bed earlier
“I have become quite competitive with time to try and go to bed earlier instead of always burning the midnight oil. It’s not something anyone else would notice but it’s about how I feel that morning.
“It’s something that has allowed me to make more time for my wellness and for me, first thing in the morning before the world starts and emails are flowing in, that’s the time I’m able to do whatever I need to if that's a workout or time for meditation.”
The pleasure: Time with loved ones
“One thing that I really took for granted before was time with loved ones. Now catching up with friends and family in my life has become a big focus. It’s not in an indulgent way, but it’s just feeding and watering those relationships.
“You look at the transactional world and it’s hard to quantify what you’re getting out of [these relationships], since it’s not our job, and I think relationships like that really matter.”
The budget staple: A travel-friendly water bottle
“I have an Owala water bottle that is about $20 on Amazon and it has traveled the world with me.”
The well-being win: A breathwork assistant & massage gun in one
“This is going to live by my bedside table because of both the breathing exercise setting and the guided tension release routine.
"How can you give somebody something that’s going to change the course of their day or how they feel in their own skin? There’s not a lot of other things that have that impact.”
Something my grams taught me: People will always remember how you made them feel
“My grams told me: ‘People won’t remember what you said, but people will remember how you made them feel.’
“I think back to the happiest memories myself and it’s just about the way I felt. So actions speak louder than words.”
The takeaway
Karlie Kloss is in her wellness era more than ever, and it’s coupled with a blossoming multi-faceted career all the while. From her favorite massage devices to putting sleep first, her time is well-spent on health and community.
