How To Unlock Your Body’s Innate Healing System — An MD Explains
We talk a lot on the mindbodygreen podcast about optimization—how to train smarter, eat better, sleep deeper. But there's a question that doesn't come up nearly enough: When something goes wrong, what actually helps your body recover? Not just manage symptoms, but genuinely heal?
That's the question Victoria Maizes, M.D., has spent her career answering.
Maizes is the founding executive director of the Andrew Weil Center for Integrative Medicine and a professor of medicine, family medicine, and public health at the University of Arizona. She's an internationally recognized leader in integrative medicine, the editor of the Oxford University textbook Integrative Women's Health, and the author of the new book Heal Faster: Unlock Your Body's Rapid Recovery Reflex. She also co-hosts the popular Body of Wonder podcast with Dr. Andrew Weil.
Few physicians have spent as long as Maizes has bridging the gap between conventional care and the body's own healing intelligence, and it shows.
The rapid recovery reflex
The central idea in Maizes' work is elegant but often overlooked. Your body already has powerful, built-in systems designed to restore balance and heal. She calls this the "rapid recovery reflex," and it's not a metaphor. It's a biological reality most of us take for granted until something goes wrong.
Think about what happens when you cut your finger. Within days, without any conscious effort on your part, the wound becomes red, swollen, and warm and then it closes. That same orchestrated intelligence governs how you fight off a virus, regulate blood sugar after a meal, and even recover from an emotional blow. Healing is the default. What Maizes teaches is how to stop working against it.
Too often, she explains, people are told to wait it out, take a pill, or simply accept that recovery will be slow. What's missing from that equation is an understanding of how powerfully our daily habits—sleep timing, nutrition, stress levels, environmental exposures—either support or undermine our body's ability to do what it's built to do.
Removing impediments is half the battle
One of the most important reframes in this conversation is the idea that healing isn't always about adding more supplements, more treatments, more interventions. Sometimes it's about getting out of the body's way.
Maizes has seen this clinically for decades. Patients who are exhausted, chronically stressed, eating poorly, and exposed to environmental toxins are fighting upstream. Their bodies are trying to recover while simultaneously managing a constant load of obstacles. Address those impediments—prioritize sleep, reduce inflammatory foods, limit chemical exposures—and the body's natural healing capacity often surges.
This is the core of integrative medicine's philosophy, and it's something Maizes makes refreshingly practical. It's not about rejecting conventional care. It's about layering smart, evidence-based strategies on top of it so that the whole is far more powerful than either part alone.
Inflammation is not the enemy you thought
One of the more surprising things Maizes shares is a nuanced view of inflammation, a word that's been so thoroughly villainized in wellness culture that we've almost forgotten it serves a critical purpose.
Acute inflammation is part of the healing process. It's the body mobilizing resources, clearing damaged tissue, and rebuilding. The problem isn't inflammation itself; it's chronic, low-grade inflammation that lingers long after its usefulness has passed.
Knowing the difference matters, especially when it comes to deciding when to intervene and when to let the body work. Maizes brings welcome nuance to this topic, helping listeners understand when to support the inflammatory response and when to actively work to reduce it.
Why prehab changes everything
One of the most practical topics we cover is surgical recovery, something that touches most of us at some point, whether for ourselves or someone we love. Maizes makes a compelling case that what you do before a procedure can be just as important as what happens after.
She calls this "prehab," and the evidence behind it is strong. Patients who go into surgery better nourished, better rested, less anxious, and physically stronger consistently recover faster and with fewer complications. This includes targeted nutrition (adequate protein and micronutrients are essential), breathing exercises to reduce surgical anxiety, and movement appropriate to the individual's capacity.
It's a simple insight with enormous practical implications. The window before an intervention isn't a waiting period. It's an opportunity.
The role of mind & meaning in physical recovery
Perhaps the most resonant part of our conversation is when Maizes addresses the psychological dimensions of healing. The mind-body connection is a well-established science. Chronic anxiety, unresolved stress, and trauma directly slow wound healing, suppress immune function, and increase inflammation.
But the reverse is equally true. Patients who feel hopeful, supported, and purposeful tend to recover more completely. Maizes sees this regularly in her clinical work: the same diagnosis can produce vastly different outcomes depending on someone's mental state, their social support, and whether they feel like an active participant in their own healing.
This is one reason integrative medicine's whole-person approach matters so much. You cannot separate physical recovery from the emotional and relational context in which it happens.
The takeaway
What I love about Maizes' perspective is that it's both deeply scientific and deeply human. She's not asking us to distrust conventional medicine or to look for silver bullets.
She's asking us to take an honest look at the full picture, like the lifestyle factors, the mindset, and the environmental inputs that either accelerate or stall our capacity to get well.