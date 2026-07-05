Huma Chaudhry R.D., LDN is a Chicago based clinical Dietitian, nutrition blogger, and recipe creator. She uses her nutrition expertise to help hundreds of clients feel confident in their food choices.

The best part is you don’t need to break out your baking supplies, fire up the oven, or set aside an hour to make this treat. You can enjoy all the classic banana bread flavors in a smoothie by blending nutritious ingredients like fresh bananas, oats, milk, and warming spices like cinnamon and nutmeg.

Smoothies can be a convenient way to take in your daily dose of essential nutrients like vitamins, protein, carbohydrates, and fiber. I like to add bananas and oats to mine to provide energizing complex carbohydrates along with nutrients like folate and potassium.

From there, mindbodygreen's grass-fed whey protein isolate+ gives me that fullness and satisfaction factor I need to power through my day.* Adding a serving to this smoothie delivers 25 grams of complete protein from grass-fed cows. The protein powder's subtle vanilla also adds to the classic banana bread flavors. I appreciate that it's naturally sweetened with organic monk fruit, organic vanilla extract, and organic cinnamon bark powder, so it's pleasantly sweet but not overpowering .

Here’s how to prep this crave-worthy smoothie in just five minutes. The nutrient profile makes it a nourishing breakfast, midday fuel, and even a post-workout recovery snack .

This smoothie is the perfect recipe to satisfy your banana bread cravings in a pinch while also providing you with a boost of nutrition to fuel your day. Enjoy!

Nutritional breakdown: 450 calories, 35 grams protein, 76 grams carbohydrates, 3 grams fat. Please note: Nutritional info is an estimate and may vary depending on ingredients used. Use it as a general guide, not a guarantee.

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.