Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Recipes

This Nutrient-Dense Smoothie Tastes Like A Slice Of Banana Bread

Huma Chaudhry R.D., LDN
Author:
Huma Chaudhry R.D., LDN
February 17, 2024
Huma Chaudhry R.D., LDN
Clinical Dietitian
By Huma Chaudhry R.D., LDN
Clinical Dietitian
Huma Chaudhry R.D., LDN is a Chicago based clinical Dietitian, nutrition blogger, and recipe creator. She uses her nutrition expertise to help hundreds of clients feel confident in their food choices.
Top shot banana smoothie on wooden table
Image by villagemoon / Stocksy
February 17, 2024

Creamy, rich, and indulgent, this recipe is a banana bread lover’s dream.

The best part is you don’t need to break out your baking supplies, fire up the oven, or set aside an hour to make this treat. You can enjoy all the classic banana bread flavors in a smoothie by blending nutritious ingredients like fresh bananas, oats, milk, and warming spices like cinnamon and nutmeg.

Smoothies can be a convenient way to take in your daily dose of essential nutrients like vitamins, protein, carbohydrates, and fiber. I like to add bananas and oats to mine to provide energizing complex carbohydrates along with nutrients like folate and potassium.

From there, mindbodygreen's grass-fed whey protein isolate+ gives me that fullness and satisfaction factor I need to power through my day. Adding a serving to this smoothie delivers 25 grams of complete protein from grass-fed cows. The protein powder's subtle vanilla also adds to the classic banana bread flavors. I appreciate that it's naturally sweetened with organic monk fruit, organic vanilla extract, and organic cinnamon bark powder, so it's pleasantly sweet but not overpowering.

Here’s how to prep this crave-worthy smoothie in just five minutes. The nutrient profile makes it a nourishing breakfast, midday fuel, and even a post-workout recovery snack.

Protein-Packed Banana Bread Smoothie

Serves two

Ingredients:

  • 2 ripe bananas, fresh or frozen
  • 1 cup of milk of your choice
  • 1/2 cup water
  • 2 scoops (1 serving) of mindbodygreen grass-fed whey protein isolate+
  • 1/3 cup rolled oats
  • 1/8 tsp. ground cinnamon
  • Pinch of nutmeg
  • 6 cup ice, if using fresh bananas
  • Optional toppings: Toasted & crushed walnuts, granola, or dark chocolate chips

Method:

  1. Add all ingredients besides toppings to a high speed blender. Process until smooth.
  2. Pour the smoothie into 2 serving glasses. Sprinkle a tablespoon of your favorite toppings over each glass if desired.

The takeaway

This smoothie is the perfect recipe to satisfy your banana bread cravings in a pinch while also providing you with a boost of nutrition to fuel your day. Enjoy!

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

The 5 Keys To A Hormone-Supporting Breakfast, From An Endocrinologist
Functional Food

The 5 Keys To A Hormone-Supporting Breakfast, From An Endocrinologist

Maria Teresa Anton, MD

My Favorite Hack For Eating 30+ Grams Of Protein For Dessert
Recipes

My Favorite Hack For Eating 30+ Grams Of Protein For Dessert

Emma Loewe

6-Ingredient Chocolate Protein Cookies From A Chef & Nutritionist
Recipes

6-Ingredient Chocolate Protein Cookies From A Chef & Nutritionist

Satwant Singh 'Sat' Bains

This Bright Green Soup Packs More Than A Pound Of Spinach
Recipes

This Bright Green Soup Packs More Than A Pound Of Spinach

Julius Roberts

10 Low-Carb Breakfast Recipes That Will Actually Fill You Up
Functional Food

10 Low-Carb Breakfast Recipes That Will Actually Fill You Up

Lauren Manaker, MS, RDN

3 Skin-Boosting Breakfast Ideas (Plus, They're Packed With Protein)
Recipes

3 Skin-Boosting Breakfast Ideas (Plus, They're Packed With Protein)

Hannah Frye

The Recipe My Italian Grandmother Used To Turn Stale Bread Into Dinner
Recipes

The Recipe My Italian Grandmother Used To Turn Stale Bread Into Dinner

Laura Vitale

These Banana Chocolate Chip Muffins Make Getting Enough Fiber A Treat
Recipes

These Banana Chocolate Chip Muffins Make Getting Enough Fiber A Treat

Robert Downey Jr. & Thomas Kostigen

These High-Protein Strawberry Cheesecake Oats Keep You Full & Taste Like Dessert
Recipes

These High-Protein Strawberry Cheesecake Oats Keep You Full & Taste Like Dessert

Jamie Schneider

The 5 Keys To A Hormone-Supporting Breakfast, From An Endocrinologist
Functional Food

The 5 Keys To A Hormone-Supporting Breakfast, From An Endocrinologist

Maria Teresa Anton, MD

My Favorite Hack For Eating 30+ Grams Of Protein For Dessert
Recipes

My Favorite Hack For Eating 30+ Grams Of Protein For Dessert

Emma Loewe

6-Ingredient Chocolate Protein Cookies From A Chef & Nutritionist
Recipes

6-Ingredient Chocolate Protein Cookies From A Chef & Nutritionist

Satwant Singh 'Sat' Bains

This Bright Green Soup Packs More Than A Pound Of Spinach
Recipes

This Bright Green Soup Packs More Than A Pound Of Spinach

Julius Roberts

10 Low-Carb Breakfast Recipes That Will Actually Fill You Up
Functional Food

10 Low-Carb Breakfast Recipes That Will Actually Fill You Up

Lauren Manaker, MS, RDN

3 Skin-Boosting Breakfast Ideas (Plus, They're Packed With Protein)
Recipes

3 Skin-Boosting Breakfast Ideas (Plus, They're Packed With Protein)

Hannah Frye

The Recipe My Italian Grandmother Used To Turn Stale Bread Into Dinner
Recipes

The Recipe My Italian Grandmother Used To Turn Stale Bread Into Dinner

Laura Vitale

These Banana Chocolate Chip Muffins Make Getting Enough Fiber A Treat
Recipes

These Banana Chocolate Chip Muffins Make Getting Enough Fiber A Treat

Robert Downey Jr. & Thomas Kostigen

These High-Protein Strawberry Cheesecake Oats Keep You Full & Taste Like Dessert
Recipes

These High-Protein Strawberry Cheesecake Oats Keep You Full & Taste Like Dessert

Jamie Schneider

more Food
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

Soul Connection: 12 Types Of Soul Mates & How To Recognize Them10 Health Benefits Of Moringa Powder According To ScienceAnti-Inflammatory Diet: Foods And Tips To Reduce InflammationWhat Is An Aura + How Can You See Yours?15 Signs Of A Narcissist: Traits Behaviors & MoreHow To Make Your Hair Grow Faster: 8 Natural Hair Growth Tips
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.