This Nutrient-Dense Smoothie Tastes Like A Slice Of Banana Bread
Creamy, rich, and indulgent, this recipe is a banana bread lover’s dream.
The best part is you don’t need to break out your baking supplies, fire up the oven, or set aside an hour to make this treat. You can enjoy all the classic banana bread flavors in a smoothie by blending nutritious ingredients like fresh bananas, oats, milk, and warming spices like cinnamon and nutmeg.
Smoothies can be a convenient way to take in your daily dose of essential nutrients like vitamins, protein, carbohydrates, and fiber. I like to add bananas and oats to mine to provide energizing complex carbohydrates along with nutrients like folate and potassium.
From there, mindbodygreen's grass-fed whey protein isolate+ gives me that fullness and satisfaction factor I need to power through my day. Adding a serving to this smoothie delivers 25 grams of complete protein from grass-fed cows. The protein powder's subtle vanilla also adds to the classic banana bread flavors. I appreciate that it's naturally sweetened with organic monk fruit, organic vanilla extract, and organic cinnamon bark powder, so it's pleasantly sweet but not overpowering.
Here’s how to prep this crave-worthy smoothie in just five minutes. The nutrient profile makes it a nourishing breakfast, midday fuel, and even a post-workout recovery snack.
Protein-Packed Banana Bread Smoothie
Serves two
Ingredients:
- 2 ripe bananas, fresh or frozen
- 1 cup of milk of your choice
- 1/2 cup water
- 2 scoops (1 serving) of mindbodygreen grass-fed whey protein isolate+
- 1/3 cup rolled oats
- 1/8 tsp. ground cinnamon
- Pinch of nutmeg
- 6 cup ice, if using fresh bananas
- Optional toppings: Toasted & crushed walnuts, granola, or dark chocolate chips
Method:
- Add all ingredients besides toppings to a high speed blender. Process until smooth.
- Pour the smoothie into 2 serving glasses. Sprinkle a tablespoon of your favorite toppings over each glass if desired.
The takeaway
This smoothie is the perfect recipe to satisfy your banana bread cravings in a pinch while also providing you with a boost of nutrition to fuel your day. Enjoy!
