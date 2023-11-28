Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including health, wellness, sustainability, personal development, and more.

The ways in which we take care of ourselves are deeply personal—the stolen moments of pause, the practices we turn to in times of stress, the unique rituals that speak to our inner selves. So in our series Me Time, we're exploring the cherished ways we care for our bodies, minds, and souls—plus, we'll get into the science-backed reasons the rituals work, how to try them yourself, and insights from experts.