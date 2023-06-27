My Suitcase Was Chaotic Until I Tried This Simple Organization Hack
If you're trying to justify your next trip, the science has you covered. A 2018 study found that women who took less vacation time were nearly eight times more likely to have a heart attack than those who vacationed at least twice per year. What's more, research shows that just one trip per year could reduce overall risk of death by 20%. Packing your bags yet?
Of course, this requires you to keep your cortisol levels in check before, during, and after your trip. Unfortunately, there are plenty of things to get stressed about ahead of your next vacation—but packing doesn't need to be one of them.
These best-selling packing cubes best-selling BAGAIL packing cubes are the easiest way to organize your luggage—and they're a total steal at less than $25.
What’s great about these packing cubes
A wanderlust at heart, I tend to spend more time away from than I do at it. Still I used to find myself in the same frustrated state the day before each trip, struggling to fill my suitcase with everything that I needed. But then my family gifted me a pair of packing cubes, and I became a total convert to the organization hack. It simplified the entire packing process, and I finally felt like I wasn't overpacking for my trips.
But even though packing cubes are a pretty well-known travel essential at this point, not all of them are created equal. Avid travelers know you need something well-made, affordable, lightweight, and flexible to make the most of your coveted suitcase space. These nylon packing cubes hit all the marks—and then some.
The base of the 8-piece set is three zipper bags with mesh fronts. Each packing cube is a slightly different size, so it's easy to play Tetris to accommodate the dimensions of your luggage.
My favorite feature is the mesh front; it allows you to see what clothes you packed (and those you didn't). And while some might complain the mesh ruins the compression of the cubes, I'd argue that the straps in the two larger zipper bags serve the same purpose.
The set also comes with dedicated underwear, socks, and laundry bags. As someone who likes to make the most of my trips with some physical activity—whether it's short runs, hikes, or strolls—the last one is an essential. I can keep my dirty clothes separate from the rest of my clean gear, trapping the not-so-fresh scent of old sweat.
Plus, there's a small cosmetic bag (to keep the aesthetic of your suitcase) and a shoe bag. As someone who hates to find shoes touching fresh clean clothes when unpacking, I consider that last one crucial. Just think of all the germs!
While most brands just toss a few drawstring bags into the set, BAGAIL designed a sleek shoe bag that's large enough to hold multiple pair of shoes in a single compartment. This ensures you can actually pack your favorite pair of supportive heels regardless or heel height—or you can opt for a more practical combo of supportive sneakers and walking sandals.
Already beloved by more than 15,000 shoppers, the cubes are also water-resistant. Despite this, the organizers can still be tossed into the washing machine between trips.
My favorite part? You can save an extra 15% off the sleek set by using an on-site coupon. The hardest part will be deciding between the 13 colorways.
The takeaway
Packing cubes are hands down the best travel hack I’ve ever found. I’ve used mine for long weekend trips, two-week excursions to Europe, and even to help with my last New York City move. With nearly 20,000 5-star ratings, travelers are flocking to this eight-piece set on Amazon—and right now the entire eight-piece set costs less than $25.
