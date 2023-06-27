A wanderlust at heart, I tend to spend more time away from than I do at it. Still I used to find myself in the same frustrated state the day before each trip, struggling to fill my suitcase with everything that I needed. But then my family gifted me a pair of packing cubes, and I became a total convert to the organization hack. It simplified the entire packing process, and I finally felt like I wasn't overpacking for my trips.

But even though packing cubes are a pretty well-known travel essential at this point, not all of them are created equal. Avid travelers know you need something well-made, affordable, lightweight, and flexible to make the most of your coveted suitcase space. These nylon packing cubes hit all the marks—and then some.

The base of the 8-piece set is three zipper bags with mesh fronts. Each packing cube is a slightly different size, so it's easy to play Tetris to accommodate the dimensions of your luggage.

My favorite feature is the mesh front; it allows you to see what clothes you packed (and those you didn't). And while some might complain the mesh ruins the compression of the cubes, I'd argue that the straps in the two larger zipper bags serve the same purpose.

The set also comes with dedicated underwear, socks, and laundry bags. As someone who likes to make the most of my trips with some physical activity—whether it's short runs, hikes, or strolls—the last one is an essential. I can keep my dirty clothes separate from the rest of my clean gear, trapping the not-so-fresh scent of old sweat.