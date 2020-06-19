mindbodygreen

Study Finds 82% Of Avocado Oil Is Stale Or Mislabeled + How To Choose A High-Quality Oil

Abby Moore
mbg Editorial Assistant By Abby Moore
mbg Editorial Assistant
Abby Moore is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine.
Image by SeeDJan / Twenty20

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
June 19, 2020 — 1:04 AM

Avocados have become a go-to source of healthy fats for many people. You can smear the superfood on toast for breakfast, freeze avocado and toss it into a creamy smoothies, or use avocado oil for any roasting or greasing needs. While it's usually considered a healthy alternative to other vegetable oils, new research shows that the vast majority of avocado oil in the U.S. is either stale or impure. 

The study, published in the journal Food Control, was conducted by food scientists at the University of California, Davis. The researchers analyzed commercial avocado oil and found that at least 82% of samples tested were stale before their expiration date or mixed with other types of vegetable oils, like sunflower, safflower, and soybean. 

How did they find this?

The researchers tested 22 commercial brands of avocado oil with various price ranges and labels. “In addition to testing commercial brands, we also bought avocados and extracted our own oil in the lab, so we would know, chemically, what pure avocado oil looks like," lead researcher Selina Wang, Ph.D. said in a news release.

Of the 22 samples, they found that 15 were oxidized before their expiration dates, meaning they’d already lost flavor and health benefits from light, heat, and air exposure. Six of the samples were mixed with other types of oils. In fact, some bottles labeled “pure” or “extra virgin” avocado oil actually contained almost 100% soybean oil. 

Only two brands in this study (Chosen Foods and Marianne’s Avocado Oil) were up to standards, meaning they were non-oxidized and purely made from avocados. 

How to make sure your avocado oil is high-quality

The study lists these tips for consumers, to make sure any avocado oil you're buying is high-quality: 

  • Taste: Authentic, fresh, virgin avocado oil should taste grassy, buttery, and somewhat like mushrooms. Once rancid, the oil will start to smell like play dough. 
  • Color: Virgin avocado oil should be green, refined avocado oil should be light yellow. 
  • Quality: Make sure to buy a reasonably-sized bottle, so that it can be finished before the oil oxidizes. Check the oil’s harvest date, which is a better indicator than the “best before date.”

