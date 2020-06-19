Avocados have become a go-to source of healthy fats for many people. You can smear the superfood on toast for breakfast, freeze avocado and toss it into a creamy smoothies, or use avocado oil for any roasting or greasing needs. While it's usually considered a healthy alternative to other vegetable oils, new research shows that the vast majority of avocado oil in the U.S. is either stale or impure.

The study, published in the journal Food Control, was conducted by food scientists at the University of California, Davis. The researchers analyzed commercial avocado oil and found that at least 82% of samples tested were stale before their expiration date or mixed with other types of vegetable oils, like sunflower, safflower, and soybean.