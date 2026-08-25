One thing I’ve learned through my years of marathon training is that storage becomes non-negotiable as your mileage grows. Once a run stretches past the hour mark, most runners need fuel every 30 to 45 minutes, plus whatever other necessities you like to bring on your run. If your shorts can't carry it all, you end up strapping on extra gear to do the job for them. On my long run this week, I carried gels, electrolyte chews, my keys, my phone, lip balm, and a tampon, all without the intrusive bounce runners know all too well. I absolutely love being able to run with no belt, armband, or vest, and it’s a luxury very few running shorts allow for.