I Haven't Straightened My Hair In 30 Days Thanks To These New Products
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including health, wellness, sustainability, personal development, and more.
Since seventh grade, I've been in a constant struggle with my natural hair. Every week, I've found some way to mold my hair into what I thought it should look like—whether it was using a 400-degree straightener, blowing it out until the ends had a perfect flip, or curling it to mimic the ultra-wide ringlets that I wished I had.
For years, I knew my natural waves had potential, but out of fear, I relied on hot tools and postponed natural styling for a later stage in life.
So, when I say a new product line changed my relationship with my hair, I'm not being dramatic in the slightest.
The new Aveda Be Curly Advanced line single-handedly armed me with products made for people with textured hair by people with textured hair.
Since using this line, my hair has transformed in every way—from shape to shine to volume and more. Because of this, I haven't touched a hot tool in a month—a huge win.
As you can imagine, I'm ready to rave about this new product line. Below, you'll find my in-depth review, including photos, my styling routine, and my most recommended SKUs from the lineup.
My first-hand review of Aveda’s new Be Curly Advanced line
I learned about this new product line at an Aveda event in New York City, where I also received a 10-minute hair consultation from one of the brand’s leading textured hair stylists.
She examined my strands, which I bravely wore naturally to the event (tied back in a ponytail, of course), and provided me with a detailed routine to follow using the new line.
My routine
Since then, I've experimented with different methods, but I always come back to the routine she taught me:
- Wash & condition (or use a hair mask): I wash my hair every two days using the Aveda Be Curly Advanced Shampoo and Conditioner. When my strands feel dry, I use the Intensive Curl Perfecting Masque.
- Detangle & prime my curls: Right after I get out of the shower, with sopping wet hair, I generously spray the Curl Perfecting Primer. This product helps detangle my strands and seals the cuticle to prevent frizz throughout the day. Initially, I thought it was an extra step, but skipping it once showed me how well it keeps frizz at bay.
- Rake through with cream and gel (alternating layers): Here’s where it gets detailed. After brushing my hair out, I separate it into four sections, clipping up the rest and starting from the bottom layer. I begin by raking a dime-sized amount of the Curl Enhancer Cream through the bottom layer, then brush it out and gently scrunch to reveal some waves. For the next layer, I use a pea-sized amount of the Coil Definer Gel, brushing it through and gently scrunching. I repeat this process, alternating between the cream and gel for each layer.
If I'm truly in a rush, I'll diffuse my curls for a few minutes to remove excess moisture and let the rest air dry. Below, you can see how my hair looks post-styling routine before it dries.
Shop styling products
Aveda
Curl Perfecting Primer
The results
The first time I tried this routine, I was astounded. I thought it might be a lucky first try, but surely my waves couldn't look this good every time, right? Wrong.
This routine has transformed my waves, adding bounce, volume, and definition I've never seen before.
What's more, the shape consistency is extremely impressive. The alternating gel and cream ensure a variety of textures and shapes, yet they all look harmonious—no more straggling, half-straight strands next to bundled-up curls.
Routine vs. products
As a beauty editor who tests products for a living, I’m well aware that sometimes it’s the routine, not the products, that make the biggest difference—so I put it to the test.
Without naming names, I used a few styling products that are cult favorites in the wavy and curly hair category. I followed the exact same routine, but the results were lackluster, as you can see on the “before” side below.
This comparison photo is important because it doesn't just show non-styled natural hair versus styled natural texture—that would be misleading. Instead, it highlights the significant difference that effective, expert-formulated products can make.
The other hair care products defined some waves but left my hair puffy and with a light frizz on the outside.
Looking at the photo on the right, you can see how much shinier my locks are, thanks to the Aveda products. My waves have peaks and valleys that fall together seamlessly.
Additionally, the face-framing pieces look voluminous and sculpted, perfectly hiding my early patches of thinning along the hairline.
Finally, you'll notice that even with a gel, my strands look soft, not crunchy. The shape is held without sacrificing touchability—an impressive feat.
Shop wash products
Aveda
Intensive Curl Perfecting Masque
Aveda
Shampoo
Aveda
Conditioner
Aveda
Co-Wash
Ingredient spotlight
What’s inside these beautiful green bottles is just as important as their performance, and Aveda committed to a plant-forward approach with 93% of the ingredients derived from natural sources.
The entire range is silicone-free, cruelty-free, vegan, and packed with strengthening ingredients, like kokum seed butter, plant peptides, shea butter, baobab seed oil, and so much more.
The obsession-worthy aroma of the line is powered by certified organic lemon, bergamot, orange, and other pure plant and flower essences for a fresh finish.
How to shop the Be Curly Advanced line
Looking at the line as a whole, you'll see seven products—three for washing and four for styling. The line is designed for people with waves, curls, or coils, and each product specifies which textures it's best suited for.
This guidance can help shape your routine, but it’s not absolute. For example, my texture expert recommended I use the gel, which was originally designed for coils, and it worked great for me.
If you want to see some before and after photos on a variety of hair types from curls to coils, visit the product page—trust me, they’re impressive.
My top recommended products
I know that seven new products aren’t realistic for everyone, so I narrowed down my favorites from the line to two: the Curl Enhancer Cream and the Coil Definer Gel. Both are so fantastic that I have them squeezed into travel bottles on vacation with me right now.
If you're picking just one, I’d recommend the cream to combat frizz and enhance waves or curls and the gel to define your shape and add more shine. However, I must say they work best for me as a duo.
Can't miss favorites
A final sentiment
The takeaway
The new Aveda Be Curly Advanced line has changed my hair, and how I view my natural hair, for the better. My most recommended products are the gel and cream, but you really can’t go wrong with any of these new SKUs.
