August 2022 Monthly Horoscope: What Astrologers Want You To Know

August 2022 Monthly Horoscope: What Astrologers Want You To Know

The AstroTwins
By The AstroTwins
Astrologers
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle Magazine, Vogue and Good Morning America and they are the authors AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology.
What Astrologers Want You To Know About The (Dramatic) Energy Of August

July 30, 2022 — 16:31 PM

Don’t get too comfortable in your current lifestyle! Leo season has some extra drama this year, and it will keep us on our toes. 

It’s not the Lion’s fault, of course. It’s more the company he’s keeping this August. Planets and placements in Leo’s three fellow fixed signs (Taurus, Scorpio and Aquarius) will apply pressure to sensitive areas of our lives, forcing us to make real changes. Here's what to know.

On August 1, an ultra-rare conjunction (meetup) of action-driven Mars, changemaker Uranus and the karmic north node shakes up business as usual.

Uranus and the north node haven’t hung out since 2007, much less invited Mars to their group chat. We’ll feel the intensity of this trio as they make landfall in Taurus, creating an extra layer of tension. Here’s why this threesome is so unsettling: Taurus is the sign that likes consistency and stability, a clear plan for everything. Slow and steady is the Bull’s M.O.

Wellllll, the visitors are not so into these house rules. Mars wants speed and instant action. Uranus comes and rearranges all the furniture. And the north node shows up like, “Let us release the past and all move toward our collective karma now.” Who invited the rock stars to trash the luxury boutique hotel? 

Given the state of the world, it doesn’t take an astrologer to point out the turmoil all over this planet. But…as above, so below. And August zooms in ready to add to the chaos until we can no longer ignore the demand for some kind of “systemic change.”

Don’t believe us? Let’s reconvene at the August 11 Aquarius full moon, which arrives arm-in-arm with structured Saturn.

We’ll essentially have a fixed grand cross (four-way battle) between the full moon and Saturn in Aquarius, the Mars-Uranus-north node Taurus triumvirate, and the south node in Scorpio and the Leo Sun.

Part of this cosmic crash will involve an intensifying Saturn-Uranus square. The Saturn-Uranus squares were big last year, hitting us three times with a dynamic duel between rulemakers and rulebreakers (Remember 2021 and it insurrection madness? Yeah, that.)

The message as we see it? Civilization has reached a breaking point—and a necessary turning point—that we simply can’t ignore.

We may feel some relief from the pressure once Virgo season starts on August 22. Two days prior, on August 20, Mars moves out of Taurus and starts an extended visit to Gemini, which will last until March 25, 2023. 

And on August 24, Uranus backs down into retrograde, which could actually calm a bit of the volatility and allow us to pursue change with cooler, cleared heads.

But do be careful near this date, as stationing Uranus dates can bring out unstable behavior and dormant anger, especially in crowds.  All in all, August is not going to be the month when we check out and go offline for the summer. Rather, it’s a time to be alert and aware, to ask yourself the tough questions and to examine what you consider “normal.” All the way back in the beginning of the year, we coined 2022 the Year of the New Abnormal. It’s proving to be true.

Now, it’s time to start asking ourselves: Where do we want to go from here?

Read the monthly horoscope for your sign here.

