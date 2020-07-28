We Asked The Healthiest People On Team mbg How They Level Up Breakfast: Here’s What They Said (Who Knew Waffles Were So Popular?)

Finding something that everyone can agree on is a tall order. But if there’s one universal truth that transcends cultures, lifestyles, and personalities, it’s this: Breakfast is magnificent.

And here at mindbodygreen, we take the first meal of the day as seriously as we do our yoga practice (read: very). But when we polled the office to find out how they get their days started, the results were not what we expected: Turns out that elaborate avocado toasts and Instagram-ready acai bowls are a little too ambitious to whip up before work. For team mbg, when it comes to breakfast, convenience is king.