I’ve been emailing with Maayan Zilberman — artist, confectioner, founder of Sweet Saba, and quite possibly one of the chicest women in New York — on and off for several months now about an assortment of work-related inquiries. Even over email, I could glean she was kind, whip-smart, generous with her time and self, and had exquisite taste in all things wellness, beauty, and fashion.

On that latter point, she was actually one of the very first people I had in mind of featuring when we crafted this series. I simply had to know what beauty products she’s been into lately — and if I knew that intel, then it’s only right I’d share it with all of you, too.

And let me tell you my dear mbg beauty fam: She did not disappoint. Over an hour-long video chat, she shared enough product recommendations and tips to last me a lifetime. (OK, at the very least to get me through winter.) There were tales of wearing lipstick to bed, neroli-infused oils from a small-batch luxury brand I’d never even heard of, and so much more.

Here, exactly what Zilberman has been up to lately.