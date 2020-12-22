The Art of Conscious Luxury: How to Treat Yourself With The Planet In Mind 

A little luxury goes a long way — especially after a year of stress and uncertainty. When we show ourselves care, we celebrate who we are, transform our day, and can enjoy time with the ones we love. But in the era of environmental and social responsibility, the concept of luxury has evolved. Enter: the art of conscious luxury. Conscious luxury ups the ante by valuing quality and eco-friendly practices. It’s time to indulge in a way that benefits ourselves and the planet, because what could feel better than that?

Luckily, some conscious brands are leading the way in sustainable luxury. b new york is at the forefront with high quality, modern clothing in luxurious eco-fabrics. And, considering three out of five fast-fashion pieces end up in a landfill, this is a welcome change. The products that we choose to treat ourselves with matter — after all, textiles contribute more to climate change than international travel and shipping together.

Of course, luxury isn’t just about shopping. Conscious luxury is how we mindfully cultivate each moment, finding pleasure in the simple things. Here are some ideas on how to create conscious luxury in your own life.