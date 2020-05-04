For whatever reason, the quarantine has turned a lot of people into breadmakers. The latest bread trend, following banana bread and sourdough, seems to be focaccia gardens. Cropping up all over social media, these creations involve artfully placing vibrant vegetables and aromatic herbs atop a carb canvas. The end result is an edible garden that tastes as wonderful as it look.

While the project may seem like something for pros, you can easily make it at home. We consulted author of The MIND Diet and registered dietitian, Maggie Moon, M.S., R.D., who made her own blooming bread and taught us how to do the same.