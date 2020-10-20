How Do You Know If You're On The Right Path?
How do I know I’m on the right path? Asking this question can send us into a knee-bending spiral of nail biting, insomnia-inducing confusion. Been there? I know I have! Your head and heart asks: How do I know for sure this is the right dream, career choice or partner for me? Yet, knowing we are on the right path is not nearly as hard as we think.
Here are five signs you're on the right path:
- You’re not doing things that make you uncomfortable.
- You’re not saying things you later apologize for.
- You don’t feel the need to compromise on the Big Deal Stuff.
- You feel your sense of value or worth and see it mirrored back by your environment.
- You’re confident in your choices and life (and aren’t afraid to say so).
These are all tell-tale signs that you are fulfilling your divine potential in life. You are on the wrong path, however when you start to notice these five signs:
- The situation at hand is costing you your power.
- You feel drained. Tired is okay. Drained means depleted and that’s a red flag.
- You feel wildly confused about where your life is going.
- You are especially on the wrong path when you feel like you are “losing yourself” to a particular situation.
- If you find yourself saying “I can’t help feeling like I lost myself,” then you’ve probably betrayed yourself in some way.
Compromise, incidentally, is not betrayal. Compromise is when you willingly say Alright, I can give here. But if you’ve compromised to the point where you feel drained or depleted? Then you have betrayed yourself.
The choices you make in your life will either enhance your spiritor drain your spirit. What are you choosing? How often have you said, “I want to get out of this circumstance but I am too afraid. I’m just going to slap on a happy face instead”? Yup, you know it: betrayal.
People who are in touch with their inner guides can better navigate life's stumbling blocks. They quit jobs they know aren’t right for them. They end relationships that aren’t fulfilling. They make tough choices—because they know they’re the right choices.
Think of every small "right" action as a massive billboard created for the Universe which says, “I am ready now. I believe.”
The powerful act of staying tuned in and aligned with what is true for you will create quantum shifts in your reality, your relationships, your confidence and energy field.
You won’t have to hunt, seek, or find "the right path."
Some guidance to get you on the right track:
- Don't be so hard on yourself. Stop with the self-attack! It’s not productive. Don’t get down on yourself because you ended up on the wrong track—it happens to everyone.
- Determine the first step. And then take it. Change starts with one step. For example: If you were trying to lose weight, a small first step would be to select whole grain bread instead of white bread. Cutting down on fats or sweets is also a good first step. If you’re looking for a special someone, join an online dating site. Don’t worry about writing your profile or going on dates—your first step is just joining. Career-wise, spend 20 minutes refreshing your resume.
- Don’t bite off more than you can chew. Tiny, doable goals will get you there! Break down your BIG goals into a series of little, totally achievable steps. Step one: go for a 20 minute walk today. Step two: go for a 20 minute walk and switch to skim milk in your coffee.
- Relax more. It may seem counterproductive to relax, but if this is what you need, then go ahead and relax for a day or so. Contemplate how you’ve been living your life, your delayed goals, and what things you want to change. Find a serene spot and write down your thoughts and desires in notebook. Begin by writing down what you need to get, want to give, and what your deal breakers are in regards to that area of your life. Make this day a mini retreat!
- Have a mantra or meditation that helps to keep you on focus. If you tend to be discouraged easily by some things, create a simple mantra that will help you stay on target, one that will help you shift into a more loving and empowered perspective.
- Accomplish a goal every week, every month and every year. Enjoy the snowball effect of gaining confidence as you accomplish more and more goals! When you set small, doable goals for yourself, you’ll be that much more likely to take on big ones.