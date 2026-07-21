Why So Many Women May Be Missing The Signs Of Perimenopause
Maybe your sleep has been a little off lately. Your moods feel less predictable than usual, and you've noticed a few changes you can't quite explain. You've Googled your symptoms more than once and landed somewhere between stress and perimenopause. But is it perimenopause? If you're uncertain whether you're in perimenopause or not, you're not alone.
New research on perimenopause uncertainty found that one in three women had no idea whether they were in perimenopause or not. Here's why it can be so hard to recognize.
About the study
Perimenopause is the transitional phase leading up to your final menstrual period (including the first 12 months without one). It typically begins in the mid-40s, and can last roughly four to eight years. About two million U.S. women enter this stage every year, and more than half experience symptoms ranging from hot flashes to sleep disruption, mood shifts, and cognitive changes.
To see how well women recognize this transition, researchers surveyed 7,640 U.S. women aged 35 and older, recruited through the Flo app, and asked them to identify their reproductive stage.
Researchers then took a closer look at the women who selected "I am unsure." A subset of 409 women from this group also provided written explanations for their uncertainty, which researchers analyzed to identify the most common reasons behind the confusion.
One in three women couldn't identify their own reproductive stage
Overall, one in three women said they weren't sure whether they were in perimenopause. That uncertainty wasn't evenly distributed. Women aged 40 to 44 were the most likely to be unsure, with about 42% (from the 7,640 group) saying they didn't know where they stood.
Perhaps most concerning, uncertainty was also common among women experiencing the most severe symptoms, suggesting that even those feeling the biggest hormonal changes often don't recognize what's causing them.
Researchers wanted to understand why so many women were unsure. Three themes came up again and again.
Why perimenopause is so hard to recognize
There is not just one tell-tale sing or test to tell you that you're in perimenopause. And that can make it quite hard to recognize.
- Symptom confusion: More than half of women (56%) struggled to tell whether what they were were experiencing was actually perimenopause, especially if their periods were still coming regularly. Many said having other health conditions, like endometriosis, thyroid disorders, anxiety, or high blood pressure, made it even harder to connect the dots. Others were navigating life changes like weaning a baby or stopping hormonal birth control, both of which can cause hormonal shifts that closely resemble early perimenopause.
- Knowledge gaps: About 28% of women said they simply didn't know enough about perimenopause to recognize it. Some had never heard the term, while others assumed it only happened in the late 40s or 50s. In reality, symptoms can begin as early as the mid-30s, although the average onset is around age 45. Even women who searched for answers often ran into conflicting information that left them more confused than before.
- Healthcare barriers: About 16% of women said getting answers from a healthcare provider was part of the problem. Some were told they were too young for perimenopause or didn't have enough symptoms to fit the diagnosis. Others left appointments with explanations like stress or depression instead, without getting clarity on whether hormonal changes could be playing a role.
What the age breakdown tells us
The reasons for the confusion also varied by age. Women in their late 30s were more likely to say they simply didn't know enough about perimenopause to recognize it. Women in their early 40s, on the other hand, were more likely to say they struggled to get clear answers from healthcare providers.
Part of the problem is that perimenopause is often associated with changes in your menstrual cycle. But that's not the whole picture. Up to one in four women don't experience major changes to their periods during this transition, meaning symptoms like sleep problems, mood changes, or hot flashes may show up long before their cycle gives them any clues.
What to do if you're in that uncertain middle ground
If you've been wondering whether your symptoms add up to something, here's where to start.
- Track more than your cycle: Sleep disruption, mood shifts, anxiety, brain fog, changes in libido, and physical symptoms like hot flashes are all part of the perimenopause picture. Logging these over time gives you a fuller picture to bring to a provider.
- Don't wait for a definitive test: There is no single lab test that confirms perimenopause. Follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH, a hormone that rises as the ovaries produce less estrogen) fluctuates too widely to be reliable on its own, so perimenopause is typically recognized based on symptoms and cycle patterns together.
- Seek a menopause-informed provider: If you've raised concerns and been dismissed, that's a signal to find someone with specific training in menopause care who can evaluate your full symptom picture, not just the ones that fit a narrow clinical checklist.
The takeaway
One in three women can't identify their own reproductive stage, and this research makes clear that's a systemic problem, not a personal one.
Symptoms overlap with other conditions, information is inconsistent, and too many women are still being dismissed by providers who aren't equipped to help. Knowing the three drivers behind that confusion is a meaningful place to start paying closer attention. In turn, this knowledge may help you have an easier menopause transition, and