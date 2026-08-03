Personally, I like to simplify things further. Instead, I like to focus on getting 30+ grams of protein at each meal (and familiarizing myself with what that actually looks like on my plate) and in an afternoon snack. Without thinking too hard about it, I easily get to 100+ grams a day. And remember, even "higher-protein" diets are still ones that are rich in fiber (think beans, lentils, fruits, veggies, and seeds) and healthy fats. It's about balance.