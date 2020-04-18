Consider This Week's Horoscope Permission To Treat Yourself A Little

This earth sign is both sensual AND sensible, reminding us that the best things in life don't have to cost the entire sum of your stimulus check. For some people the idea of "treating yo'self" might sound ludicrous now, especially with the economy so uncertain and people suffering. But this new moon invites a mindset shift. What's one thing you could gift yourself that would make your days feel more pleasurable—while also, perhaps, making you more productive and efficient? Before you insist that you can't afford this, tap into the creative nature of the new moon.

For example, maybe it's time to join (or organize) a neighborhood "Buy Nothing" group on Facebook, where you can post both what you'd like to manifest AND what you can give away for free. Warning: Inciting the spirit of generosity has been known to cause miracles! If you've been scared to take a look at your finances, this lunar lift can support you with taking a clear-eyed look at your numbers. Maybe it's NOT as bad as you think...or maybe it is. Either way, knowing the fact will be empowering, helping to inform your next steps...whether you need to apply for funding or renegotiate the terms of a loan or just breathe a sigh of relief.