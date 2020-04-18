Consider This Week's Horoscope Permission To Treat Yourself A Little
This week, the AstroTwins share how to harness the contemplative energy of the new moon (which also happens to fall on Earth Day this year).
This week's goal? Balling on a budget. On Wednesday, April 22, the year's only new moon in Taurus activates our lust for luxury...with a practical twist.
This earth sign is both sensual AND sensible, reminding us that the best things in life don't have to cost the entire sum of your stimulus check. For some people the idea of "treating yo'self" might sound ludicrous now, especially with the economy so uncertain and people suffering. But this new moon invites a mindset shift. What's one thing you could gift yourself that would make your days feel more pleasurable—while also, perhaps, making you more productive and efficient? Before you insist that you can't afford this, tap into the creative nature of the new moon.
For example, maybe it's time to join (or organize) a neighborhood "Buy Nothing" group on Facebook, where you can post both what you'd like to manifest AND what you can give away for free. Warning: Inciting the spirit of generosity has been known to cause miracles! If you've been scared to take a look at your finances, this lunar lift can support you with taking a clear-eyed look at your numbers. Maybe it's NOT as bad as you think...or maybe it is. Either way, knowing the fact will be empowering, helping to inform your next steps...whether you need to apply for funding or renegotiate the terms of a loan or just breathe a sigh of relief.
On Saturday, mysterious, metaphysical Pluto shifts into its annual retrograde, inviting you deeper into the chamber of secrets between now and October 4.
From 2008 to 2024, Pluto has been rappelling down the Capricorn mountain, transforming big business, government, and the economy. The world has seen huge shifts in these arenas for better and for worse—and this year is certainly proof of that! Pluto's "tear it down, destroy, then rebuild" fingerprints are all over the current marketplace. Pluto retrograde can be a welcome timeout from the intensity of change and a chance to integrate and get introspective about our choices. On a personal level, we can re-evaluate what "status" and "ambition" really mean. We've all received a global wake-up call.
Hey, humans: Maybe it's NOT about accumulating more stuff and competing for the most high-profile lifestyle but rather making meaningful choices that dance with the rhythm of the Earth. Watch out for power struggles and shady characters who throw off your sound-judgment radar for the coming five months. Pluto retrograde can rouse dormant rivalries and skew your intuition, so take nothing at face value and run those background checks.
Calling all disrupters! If you've been waiting for the moment to make a major impact—or full-on leave jaws on the ground—circle Sunday in neon highlighter ink.
The showstopping Sun swings into its annual meetup with shock jock Uranus, a day that is NOT meant for shrinking violets. Let this dynamic duo illuminate the next courageous step to take. While this might feel unmooring, don't resist the call for change. Yes, this may force you to work a new muscle group. Ultimately, this will make you a stronger, more well-rounded human. And since Taurus governs the material realm, you might start thinking about money and resources in a more Uranian way, which is progressive, out-of-the-box and communal. Pragmatic solutions exist within a "radical" framework if you look for them! And the GOOD news is, once you find them, you could begin to thrive in ways you haven't for years...in fact, thanks to "all for one and one for all" Uranus, we ALL might.