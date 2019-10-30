The Apple Crisp (With A Twist!) That We’ve Been Making All Season Long

Here at mbg, we’re all about Food With Benefits—whether those benefits save you money, time, or help heal your body. In our video series, we’ll show you how to make delectable recipes, each with a unique benefit. Whether it’s a dinner for four for under $5, these meals, snacks, and desserts will make inspire you and make your mouth water! Up today: a seasonal apple crisp with a bright new twist.

There are desserts that are surefire crowd-pleasers (at both the dinner party level and the leftovers level) and the humble apple crisp (or crumble, or cobbler) is one of them. This season, we introduced a bright and bold new flavor to the classic—Concord grape!—and to top it off, used our favorite So Delicious Dairy Free Oatmilk Creamer to keep the recipe fully plant-based. It’s super easy to make, too, so if you’re still looking for an impressive Thanksgiving dessert, hit play (and get the full recipe) below.