Did You Know You Can Easily Make Your Own Apple Cider Vinegar? Here's How

NOTE: Homemade apple cider vinegar is not safe to use in home canning. The acidity level of vinegar must be 5 percent or greater to be considered safe in home canning; otherwise, it is not properly acidified, and botulism spores can grow, rendering the food unsafe for consumption. Homemade apple cider vinegar levels are highly variable, whereas store-bought offerings are consistently at 5 percent or greater. Use this vinegar in dishes around the kitchen but not for long-term preservation. Alternatively, if you’d like, you can purchase pH strips and test the level of each batch of homemade vinegar you make to see if its level is 5 percent or greater.

Based on excerpts from Southern From Scratch by Ashley English, with the permission of Roost Books, an imprint of Shambhala Publications, Inc. Copyright © 2018.