Everyone Swears By Drinking Apple Cider Vinegar Before Bed, But Does It Really Matter? mbg Investigates

By now, everyone and their mother has heard about the benefits of wellness darling apple cider vinegar. The sour stuff has long been touted as a cure-all for everything from type 2 diabetes to eczema to high cholesterol and even obesity.

A quick search not only unearths endless ACV hacks but also a prevailing theory about the ideal time to take it: right before bed. Proponents say that an ACV nightcap will help you sleep, banish bad breath, and aid digestion.

Before you drink up, is there any truth to these claims? Is there an ideal way to reap all the benefits of this sweet and tangy vinegar? We went straight to the experts for answers.