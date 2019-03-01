Everyone Swears By Drinking Apple Cider Vinegar Before Bed, But Does It Really Matter? mbg Investigates

To get the maximum effect, take ACV on an empty stomach at least a half-hour before eating. One of our favorite—and one of the tastiest—ways to get our daily dose is to down one of Flora Health's Apple Cider Vinegar Wellness Shot when we wake up—it's a spicy, fruity, and tangy start to the day. If you have a sweet tooth, try the new Red Beet blend—it's earthy with a hint of sweetness.