According to a study published this week in the Journal of Neurology, Neurosurgery & Psychiatry, the previous belief that depression can be a predictor of dementia may not be entirely correct. The researchers propose that apathy—which is often assessed as a part of depression tests but is not the same thing—may be a better predictor.

"There has been a lot of conflicting research on the association between late-life depression and dementia," explains Jonathan Tay, Ph.D., from Cambridge's Department of Clinical Neurosciences. "Our study suggests that may partially be due to common clinical depression scales not distinguishing between depression and apathy."

The study, which involved researchers from the universities of Cambridge, King's College London, Radboud and Oxford, included subjects from the U.K. and the Netherlands. Participants were assessed for apathy, depression and dementia regularly over the course of several years.

So what is apathy exactly? It's defined as a lack of 'goal-directed behavior,' and is commonly seen in patients with cerebral small vessel disease (SVD), a group of diseases which impact the small arteries, arterioles, venules, and capillaries of the brain. It is the most common cause of vascular dementia, but is also a common cause of strokes.

In this study, the researchers saw that patients who showed higher apathy or increased apathy over time had a greater risk of developing dementia, while high levels of depression or increased depression over time did not have any clear link to dementia risk.

While there are some similarities between symptoms of depression and apathy, previous MRI research has linked apathy specifically to white matter system damage in patients with SVD, while depression has not shown the same physical link.

"This implies that apathy is not a risk factor for dementia per se, but rather an early symptom of white matter network damage," says Tay. Damage done to white matter networks by SVD can underlie early forms of dementia, which result in apathy and other cognitive deficits.