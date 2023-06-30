Over 30 percent percent of U.S. adults experience any anxiety disorder at some time in their lives. A new recommendation from the The US Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) aims to detect anxiety before it gets out of control, right from the doctor's office.

According to a recent release on JAMA Network1 , the USPSTF recommends screening for anxiety disorders in adults between 19 and 65 years old (including pregnant and postpartum persons) in primary care settings.

The USPSTF is a collection of 16 highly respected medical professionals, and they've come to the conclusion that these screenings have more potential benefits than harms. Does this mean your physician has to conduct them? No, but they'll certainly become more common, as the biennial breast cancer checks for women 40+, which also initially came at the recommendation of the USPSTF, have.

It's also important to note the Affordable Care Act requires insurers to cover these services with no cost-sharing (i.e., no deductible and no co-pay).