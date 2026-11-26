This Mood Change May Be A Bigger Perimenopause Red Flag Than You Think, Study Finds
Perimenopause can bring a frustrating mix of symptoms, from hot flashes and restless nights to joint pain and unexpected mood changes.
Weight often gets the blame, especially when your body starts feeling unfamiliar. But a global study of nearly 2,000 women points to another piece of the picture: mental health.
Researchers set out to understand how body weight, anxiety, depression, and lifestyle habits relate to perimenopause symptoms. And their findings suggest that how you're feeling emotionally may be just as important as what's happening physically.
About the study
The study included nearly 2,000 women ages 35 and older from 97 countries.
Researchers looked at body mass index (BMI), a measure based on height and weight, alongside each woman's mental health and exercise habits.
Women also answered questions about common perimenopause symptoms, including hot flashes, sleep problems, mood changes, and joint pain. They reported whether they had anxiety, depression, or diabetes, too.
Because researchers collected all this information at one point in time, the study can show which factors were linked to more symptoms, but it can't tell us that one caused another.
Anxiety & depression were more closely linked to symptoms than weight
Women with a higher BMI reported more physical symptoms, including hot flashes, joint and muscle pain, sleep problems, and heart palpitations.
But anxiety and depression had a stronger link to overall symptom severity than BMI.
Women with anxiety reported substantially more symptoms than those without it, while women with depression also tended to have higher symptom scores.
Exercise was linked to fewer symptoms, too. Women who exercised five or more times a week reported fewer physical and mood-related symptoms than those who didn't exercise at all.
These findings don't mean anxiety causes physical symptoms or that exercising five times a week will make them disappear. They do suggest that weight alone doesn't explain how women experience perimenopause.
Why mental health matters during perimenopause
Think about how much harder a rough night of sleep can make an already stressful day. Now imagine dealing with disrupted sleep, hot flashes, and hormonal changes all at once.
During perimenopause, shifting hormone levels can affect sleep, mood, and the body's ability to regulate temperature. Anxiety and low mood can make those physical symptoms harder to cope with, while persistent symptoms can take a toll on emotional well-being.
It's a relationship that may go both ways. This study couldn't determine which comes first, but it highlights how closely mental and physical health are connected during this stage.
That's why anxiety or persistent low mood shouldn't be brushed off as something you simply have to live with during perimenopause. If either is affecting your daily life, it's worth bringing up with a health care professional.
Two ways to support yourself through perimenopause
The findings are a good reminder to look beyond the scale when thinking about your health. A couple of places to start:
- Talk about changes in your mood: If anxiety, persistent low mood, or sleep problems are affecting your day-to-day life, bring them up at your next appointment. Your health care provider can help you explore support options, including therapy or other treatments.
- Make movement part of your routine: Women who exercised more frequently reported fewer symptoms in the study. You don't need to jump into an intense workout schedule, though. Walking, strength training, cycling, or yoga are all ways to get moving. Start with something manageable and build from there.
It can also help to keep track of your symptoms, sleep, and mood. Having a few notes to refer to can make it easier to spot patterns and explain what you've been experiencing to your provider.
The takeaway
Perimenopause isn't just about weight or physical changes.
This study suggests that anxiety and depression may have an even stronger relationship with symptom severity than BMI, highlighting why mental well-being deserves a place in the conversation.
Alongside regular movement and support for physical symptoms, don't overlook how you're feeling emotionally.