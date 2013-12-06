The Ultimate Anti-Inflammatory Detox

Want a hormone-balancing, brain fog-clearing, tummy-soothing detox with a side effect of weight loss?

Yes, me too!

I devised this detox because I see patients for food allergies every day. Although food allergies are still rare (affecting about 5% of the population), food intolerances are quite common. And for many allergic and food intolerance issues, I ask patients to go on a food restriction diet ranging from one week to one month. After following this plan, many of them experience weight loss, fewer menopausal or PMS symptoms, a decrease in acid reflux, better energy, better sleep, a clearer complexion, and more.

Surprised? I was too.

After seeing so many of my patients experiencing these positive side effects, I decided to try it myself. One month later, I concluded that I was going to take out most of these foods for good because I was feeling so fantastic.

Try this detox for at least 10 to 14 days and I have a feeling you'll want to continue some portion of it permanently.

Why do this before the holidays?