An RD’s Approach To Recentering Your Nutrition During Times Of Stress

Keep a few staple items on hand so that you don’t have to think twice come snack or dinnertime. Simple Mills Almond Flour Crackers are a great option, as they’re made from nutritious, real-food ingredients that are picked with purpose. Almonds are a great source of both plant-based protein and fiber, which work together to nourish and satiate you. Nothing better than a snack that delivers on both nutrients and deliciousness!

Get creative with your assortment of dried, jarred, and frozen goods like beans, nuts, seeds, fruits, and veggies. Having these items on hand can make meal-prep super fast. Reheating and seasoning frozen veggies and pairing them with a can of tuna and/or beans can be done in less than 30 minutes!

Love your chef’s helpers like pre-peeled, pre-cut, pre-portioned, pre-washed, pre-anything-you-want prepared vegetables! A quick steam, roast, pan-fry or sauté with garlic, onion, herbs, and spices of your choice works as a meal or a snack, depending on the pairing.