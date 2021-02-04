mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Simple Mills
PAID CONTENT FOR Simple Mills

An RD’s Approach To Recentering Your Nutrition During Times Of Stress

Registered Dietitian & Cookbook Author By Maya Feller, M.S., R.D., CDN
Registered Dietitian & Cookbook Author
Maya Feller, MS, RD, CDN is a Registered Dietitian who specializes in nutrition for chronic disease prevention. She received her masters of science in nutrition at New York University and completed her clinical nutrition training at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.
An RD’s Approach To Recentering Your Nutrition During Times Of Stress

Image by Maya Feller / Contributor

February 4, 2021 — 8:00 AM

During times of stress, I often find that my patients express feelings of dysregulation. Routines become fragmented, and having consistent, balanced meals and snacks can become a challenge. As this year continues to unfold, it is important to center both nourishment and self-care with a sustainable routine.

Food is information for all systems within our bodies. What we consume has an impact on our mood, energy levels, and overall health.

An RD’s Approach To Recentering Your Nutrition During Times Of Stress

Image by Maya Feller / Contributor

When life gets stressful, we see shifts in our digestion, skin, hormones, sleep cycles as well as hunger and satiety cues. Our wellbeing starts from the inside, and our routines need to be customized to meet our unique needs as an individual. Finding supportive ways to efficiently navigate nutrition in times of stress is key.

Advertisement

Stock a nutritious pantry

Keep a few staple items on hand so that you don’t have to think twice come snack or dinnertime. Simple Mills Almond Flour Crackers are a great option, as they’re made from nutritious, real-food ingredients that are picked with purpose. Almonds are a great source of both plant-based protein and fiber, which work together to nourish and satiate you. Nothing better than a snack that delivers on both nutrients and deliciousness!

Get creative with your assortment of dried, jarred, and frozen goods like beans, nuts, seeds, fruits, and veggies. Having these items on hand can make meal-prep super fast. Reheating and seasoning frozen veggies and pairing them with a can of tuna and/or beans can be done in less than 30 minutes!

Love your chef’s helpers like pre-peeled, pre-cut, pre-portioned, pre-washed, pre-anything-you-want prepared vegetables! A quick steam, roast, pan-fry or sauté with garlic, onion, herbs, and spices of your choice works as a meal or a snack, depending on the pairing.

Shop Simple Mills:

<p>Artisan Bread Almond Flour Baking Mix</p>

Artisan Bread Almond Flour Baking Mix

Artisan Bread Almond Flour Baking Mix

<p>Fine Ground Sea Salt Almond Flour Crackers</p>

Fine Ground Sea Salt Almond Flour Crackers

Fine Ground Sea Salt Almond Flour Crackers

<p>Pizza Dough Almond Flour Baking Mix</p>

Pizza Dough Almond Flour Baking Mix

Pizza Dough Almond Flour Baking Mix

Have fun with your baked goods

Playing with alternative flours changes the nutrient profile of any dish. Simple Mills Pizza Dough Mix is made with almond flour and ground flax, making it a tasty and nutrient-dense option compared to traditional pizza dough.

An RD’s Approach To Recentering Your Nutrition During Times Of Stress

Image by Maya Feller / Contributor

Many of us have become baking aficionados over the last year, and many of us still aspire to be. Using a baking mix can simplify the process and yield a delicious result. Simple Mills Artisan Bread Mix consists of almond flour and ground flax, and can be made into delicious flatbreads, dinner rolls, and even quiche or pie crust!

Advertisement

Plan, plan, and be flexible 

Plans are important because they provide a roadmap. I often tell my patients that life can happen, so we need a bit of flexibility to allow for change. But that doesn’t mean we leave it all to chance. Planning ahead can help us be ready for the unexpected.

Embrace batch cooking and/or meal prep. Both can reduce the total time spent on meal and snack prep. Prepare a larger quantity of vegetables, grains, and beans, store them in the fridge or freezer and take them out for reheating in a minute's notice. Your prepped food can also be repurposed over multiple meals — a batch of roasted vegetables can be made into a savory breakfast with egg and seasoning of your choice or can be an excellent snack when served with a tangy tahini sauce. By utilizing different sauces, spices, and temperatures, we can elevate the simplest of dishes and provide a new tasting experience every time.

An RD’s Approach To Recentering Your Nutrition During Times Of Stress

Image by Maya Feller / Contributor

Food has the capability to impact our mood and response to stress and anxiety. Learning to honor our hunger and nourish ourselves with nutrient-dense options helps keep blood sugars stable. This in turn supports our body’s stress response. Foods that are a good source of magnesium, such as almonds, can help lower feelings of anxiety and stress. Dark leafy greens and seeds, such as flax, may have a neuro-calming effect. You can count on whole, minimally processed ingredients, like those found in Simple Mills products, to support you when those stressors start to creep in.

Advertisement
Maya Feller, M.S., R.D., CDN
Maya Feller, M.S., R.D., CDN
Maya Feller, MS, RD, CDN is a Registered Dietitian who specializes in nutrition for chronic disease...
Read More
More from the author:
Functional Nutrition Coaching
Check out Functional Nutrition Coaching
Launch or expand your own business as a Functional Nutrition Coach
View the class
Maya Feller, M.S., R.D., CDN
Maya Feller, M.S., R.D., CDN
Maya Feller, MS, RD, CDN is a Registered Dietitian who specializes in...
Read More

More On This Topic

Functional Food

This May Be Why You Get So Hangry, From A Functional Medicine Expert

William Cole, IFMCP, DNM, D.C.
This May Be Why You Get So Hangry, From A Functional Medicine Expert
Functional Food

3 Types Of Food Costa Rican Centenarians Eat For Health & Longevity

Ximena Araya-Fischel, M.A
3 Types Of Food Costa Rican Centenarians Eat For Health & Longevity
$200

Functional Nutrition Coaching - Upgrade

With William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
Functional Nutrition Coaching - Upgrade
Love

What Does "Casual Dating" Really Mean, Anyway? A Dater's Guide

Kelly Gonsalves
What Does "Casual Dating" Really Mean, Anyway? A Dater's Guide
Spirituality

February's Horoscope Reads Like A Sci-Fi Novel, Thanks To A Taurus-Aquarius Duel

The AstroTwins
February's Horoscope Reads Like A Sci-Fi Novel, Thanks To A Taurus-Aquarius Duel
Recipes

Try This Update On Classic Falafel For A Plant-Based Protein Punch

Clodagh McKenna
Try This Update On Classic Falafel For A Plant-Based Protein Punch
More Food

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Routines

This Pilates Move Works Your Whole Body In Just A Couple Minutes

Sarah Regan
This Pilates Move Works Your Whole Body In Just A Couple Minutes
Beauty

3 Major Reasons Your Skin Looks Dull Right Now & A Supplement To Help

Alexandra Engler
3 Major Reasons Your Skin Looks Dull Right Now & A Supplement To Help
Beauty

This Makeup Artist's 4-Step Tutorial Will Have You Glowing Like Golden Hour

Jamie Schneider
This Makeup Artist's 4-Step Tutorial Will Have You Glowing Like Golden Hour
Integrative Health

What Your TCM Element Says About Your Personality & Ideal Diet

Kerry Boyle D.Ac., L.Ac, M.S
What Your TCM Element Says About Your Personality & Ideal Diet
Home

This Home Tour Is Guaranteed To Make You Smile (And Want Your Own Chalk Wall)

Emma Loewe
This Home Tour Is Guaranteed To Make You Smile (And Want Your Own Chalk Wall)
Spirituality

The Zodiac Chart You Should Be Calculating On Your Birthday Every Year

Sarah Regan
The Zodiac Chart You Should Be Calculating On Your Birthday Every Year
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/an-rds-approach-to-recentering-your-nutrition-during-times-of-stress

Your article and new folder have been saved!