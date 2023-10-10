Fitness Enthusiasts Swear By This Walking Pad & It Just Went On Sale For 60% Off
If you feel like everyone and their mother is telling you to get more steps in, we're here to tell you it's for a good reason. In fact, there are a ton of reasons why you should get out for a walk—but stepping outside just isn't always possible.
That's why fitness and wellness enthusiasts swear by this under-desk treadmill—and it's currently less than $200 on Amazon.
Walking has been linked to brain health, better moods, improved cognitive function, reduced blood pressure, better sleep, and increased longevity. In fact, staying active is one of this 102-year-old doctor's top longevity tips.
Taking your stroll outside has its own health advantages, but with an under-desk treadmill, many of the benefits of walking can be gained from your own home.
Of course, not all of us have the space for a bulky treadmill in our homes. Adding a walking pad to my New York City apartment has been a game-changer (and one that I barely notice since it's tucked away under my desk).
My only regret? Not waiting for a sale like this to purchase mine. This top-selling walking pad is 60% off for Amazon Prime Day.
What's great about this under-desk treadmill
For starters, the treadmill is incredibly compact. It slides seamlessly under any standing desk and can be folded up into an even smaller size for storage. The built-in wheels glide easily throughout your space, and at just 44 pounds, the product itself is very lightweight.
Many compact treadmills feel flimsy and uncomfortable to walk on, but shoppers say the five-layer anti-slip belt is relatively plush and easy on the joints. Even those who rack up 4 to 6 miles per day say the treadmill feels well made and durable.
The best part? This under-desk treadmill is incredibly quiet, per reviewers. Many say they use it during conference calls with no distraction (and no comments from co-workers).
With speeds up to 3.8 miles per hour, you can get up to a brisk walk on the treadmill—and the remote control makes it very easy to operate.
Even not on sale, Amazon shoppers say this under-desk treadmill is well worth the price. One raves that it's on "the low end of price and high end of quality," adding that they've been using it to walk 5 miles per day for three months so far, with no complaints whatsoever. Another user adds that it's "worth every cent" and "the best way to get your steps in."
Shopping for a large piece of home gym equipment on Amazon can be a gamble, we're floored by how many people rave about this brand's customer service, too. Delivery and setup seem to be simple, and any issues are quickly resolved by emailing the company.
The takeaway
Walking is one of the best things you can do for your health and longevity—and an under-desk treadmill makes it easy to log steps from home. It's no surprise Amazon shoppers can't stop raving about this compact, quiet, life-changing machine. On sale for less than $200, the YDZJY under-desk walking pad is must for your Prime Day haul.
