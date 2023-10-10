If you feel like everyone and their mother is telling you to get more steps in, we're here to tell you it's for a good reason. In fact, there are a ton of reasons why you should get out for a walk—but stepping outside just isn't always possible.

That's why fitness and wellness enthusiasts swear by this under-desk treadmill—and it's currently less than $200 on Amazon.

Walking has been linked to brain health, better moods, improved cognitive function, reduced blood pressure, better sleep, and increased longevity. In fact, staying active is one of this 102-year-old doctor's top longevity tips.

Taking your stroll outside has its own health advantages, but with an under-desk treadmill, many of the benefits of walking can be gained from your own home.

Of course, not all of us have the space for a bulky treadmill in our homes. Adding a walking pad to my New York City apartment has been a game-changer (and one that I barely notice since it's tucked away under my desk).

My only regret? Not waiting for a sale like this to purchase mine. This top-selling walking pad is 60% off for Amazon Prime Day.