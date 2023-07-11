For starters, the treadmill is incredibly compact. It slides seamlessly under any standing desk and can be folded up into an even smaller size for storage. The built-in wheels glide easily throughout your space and at just 44 pounds, the product itself is very lightweight.

Many compact treadmills feel flimsy and uncomfortable to walk on, but shoppers say the 5-layer anti-slip belt is relatively plush and easy on the joints. Even those who rack up four to six miles per day say the treadmill feels well-made and durable.

The best part? This under-desk treadmill is incredibly quiet, per reviewers. Many say they use it during conference calls with no distraction (and no comments from coworkers).

With speeds up to 3.8 miles per hour, you can get up to a brisk walk on the treadmill—and the remote control makes it very easy to operate.