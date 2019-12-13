What I’ll Be Doing Whenever I Have A Minute For Self-Care This Holiday Season

At night, when my son is in bed for the evening, I like to restore my body by taking a couple drops of Naturopathica’s Chill Full Spectrum CBD Microdose Elixir under my tongue to help me have a great night's sleep. It’s made with high-quality hemp seed oil, CO2-extracted only from organically cultivated, USA-grown hemp flowers. Taking it helps to calm my body and mind and also assists in calming inflammation.

It’s definitely hard to find the time for myself these days and hard to fall into a routine to keep anything normal. However, it’s truly the little things a mom can do throughout the day that make a big difference. And whether you’ve got little ones or not, seeking out these small yet impactful moments of everyday self-care throughout our daily routines make all the difference, well beyond the holidays!