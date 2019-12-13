What I’ll Be Doing Whenever I Have A Minute For Self-Care This Holiday Season
One thing that I’ve learned since becoming a new mom is that you don't get much time for yourself. You hear this, of course, from other new moms, but you don't think it will happen to you. Well, let me tell you—it’s been absolutely true for me! Many days, I shower in two minutes, I never blow dry hair, and I'm lucky if I actually eat breakfast. So, in the little time I have for myself, I try to make the most of it.
How I’m intentionally squeezing in self-care right now
1. A positive thought with my morning coffee.
I start my morning off with a big cup of water, and then a big cup of coffee. While I’m enjoying my coffee, I find a positive thought that speaks to me. I keep this positive thought with me all day as something to go back to when the day starts to get hectic. Sometimes, I create the positive thought myself, and sometimes I search for inspiration online to find the perfect one. I’ll also share this thought on my social media to help everyone start their day in a positive way.
2. Jade roll with my skincare regimen.
I always wash my face first thing in the morning using the products I’ve trusted throughout pregnancy and postpartum. After I cleanse, I’ll apply a vitamin C serum and use my jade roller on my face to help define my muscles and assist in reducing inflammation and puffiness. When you’re a new mom, sometimes the nights aren’t the easiest, so any tools to help you look rested are prized possessions! I glide the jade roller over my jaw, cheekbones, under eyes, and forehead. A good secret is to keep it in the refrigerator to keep it cool.
3. Support muscle recovery after teaching.
I teach my AK! classes each morning, which gives me the opportunity to do what I love and get my workout in for the day. I find that even an hour of teaching gives me enough me time and in return helps me to be a better mom. After classes I can't wait to take a shower and apply Naturopathica’s Chill Full Spectrum CBD & Kava Balm to my sore muscles to assist in recovery. Recovery is so important to me after a workout to keep my body refreshed and ready to take on more of mom life and work life throughout the day.
4. Bonding or meditating while breastfeeding.
I didn’t have the easiest time breastfeeding in the beginning. I struggled with clogged ducts, mastitis, and an oversupplying breast. I was about to give up after two and a half months, but luckily we found our groove! I’m still solely breastfeeding and love the times throughout the day that I get to sit and bond with my son. During feeds, I put my phone down and either do a small meditation or just enjoy the quiet time in my hectic days. It’s a wonderful moment to reflect and recenter myself for the rest of the day.
5. CBD with my wind down routine.
At night, when my son is in bed for the evening, I like to restore my body by taking a couple drops of Naturopathica’s Chill Full Spectrum CBD Microdose Elixir under my tongue to help me have a great night's sleep. It’s made with high-quality hemp seed oil, CO2-extracted only from organically cultivated, USA-grown hemp flowers. Taking it helps to calm my body and mind and also assists in calming inflammation.
It’s definitely hard to find the time for myself these days and hard to fall into a routine to keep anything normal. However, it’s truly the little things a mom can do throughout the day that make a big difference. And whether you’ve got little ones or not, seeking out these small yet impactful moments of everyday self-care throughout our daily routines make all the difference, well beyond the holidays!