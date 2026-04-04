Plus, there is another aspect of the findings that I know we will all be happy to hear. People who ate slightly more on weekends still lost weight, as long as the overall change in calories wasn’t extreme. A dinner out, a Sunday brunch, or a couple of more relaxed meals didn’t undo their progress. If anything, it may have helped. That kind of built-in flexibility can act as a psychological release valve, taking some of the pressure off and making the routine feel sustainable. When you’re not trying to be perfect all the time, it’s a lot easier to stay consistent during the week, which is where most of the progress actually happens.