Advertisement
I Wore These Shoes For 2 Weeks Straight On Long Walks, Date Nights, & Errands — My Honest Review
Every season I find myself itching to refresh my shoe collection, but there’s one brand I always come back to. I’ve been wearing Allbirds shoes for seven (!!) years, and the new Allbirds Lounger Lift is quickly becoming this season's MVP.
I typically go for a lace-up design, but these slip-ons provide the perfect balance of comfort and style—and I’ve found myself reaching for them constantly throughout my past two weeks of testing.
Below, learn why I think everyone needs these versatile shoes in their fall and winter wardrobe (plus a few caveats to keep in mind).
5 things I love about the Allbirds Lounger Lift shoes
They’re cozy-yet-lightweight
The Lounger Lifts have a soft organic cotton upper and a wool-lined insole for the ultimate cozy feel. I love that the padded heel collar feels snug against my foot, but the wide shape still gives my feet enough room to breathe (which, by the way, is super important for your foot health!).
I’d expect a wool-lined platform shoe to feel heavy, but these are surprisingly lightweight. While I wouldn’t suggest wearing them on a hot summer day, they’re great for fall temperatures (and even better for winter).
They’re comfortable (even on heavy walking days)
You won’t want to run marathons in these shoes, but they keep my feet very comfortable on lengthy (10,000+ step) walks. The platform midsole is made with the brand’s proprietary SweetFoam®, which delivers an ultra-cushioned feel.
Plus, I love that I don’t feel like I’m lugging around a heavy platform (thanks to the aforementioned lightweight design).
They look great with so many outfits
Perhaps it’s the fact that loafers and platforms are both trending, but something about the lifted slip-on design called me to this shoe like a siren. I instantly knew they’d be a magnet for compliments—and they’ve proven me right with every wear.
While my other Allbirds are reserved for casual wear, the Lounger Lift has become a staple for so many occasions. The platform design elevates even the most casual looks. And I love the way these shoes elongate my legs!
I’ve worn them with activewear, jeans, trousers, and even a silk midi skirt look (inspired by the brand’s model). Over the past two weeks, multiple friends have already followed suit and placed their own orders after seeing me in the Lounger Lift shoes.
They’re sustainable
While traditional footwear is a far cry from eco-friendly, Allbirds was one of the first brands to truly prioritize sustainability.
These shoes follow suit with the brand’s ethos, using 100% organic cotton for the upper and recycled, carbon-negative materials for the foam.
I love that I never have to feel guilty when I purchase another pair of Allbirds (read: yearly), because I’m posing minimal harm to the environment compared to with other footwear. Plus, the brand takes old shoes off your hands to recycle them properly.
They’re easy to slip on and off
Have you ever noticed that sometimes even slip-on shoes are not easy to put on or take off? I hate when the heel crunches in or I have to fully sit down just to properly get a shoe on my foot.
The Lounger Lifts don’t pose any of these annoyances. I’m able to slip them right on and off, fitting right into my on-the-go (AKA always rushing) lifestyle.
What I’d change about the Allbirds Lounger Lift shoes
Okay, now this might be a little nitpicky, but can someone please tell me why not every shoe is available in half sizes? As a 7.5 girlie, I get super frustrated when I have to make the decision to go up to an 8 or down to a 7.
The brand (and most reviews I've read) recommends opting for the nearest size up, which did work for me with this design! And the good news is if your pair doesn't fit, you have 30 days to return or exchange unworn or lightly worn Allbirds.
The takeaway
There’s a reason Allbirds have held just a longstanding role in my shoe collection. Each design I’ve tried is comfortable, durable, supportive, and cute—and the Lounger Lift’s versatility and elevated design have made it my new favorite of the bunch.
Watch Next
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
What Is Meditation?
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins
Box Breathing
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
What Breathwork Can Address
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
Nutrition | Rich Roll
What to Eat Before a Workout
Nutrition | Rich Roll
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Nutrition | Sahara Rose
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
Love Languages
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel