Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Routines

I Wore These Shoes For 2 Weeks Straight On Long Walks, Date Nights, & Errands — My Honest Review

Carleigh Ferrante
Author:
Carleigh Ferrante
October 05, 2024
Carleigh Ferrante
mbg Commerce Editor
By Carleigh Ferrante
mbg Commerce Editor
Carleigh Ferrante is the Commerce Editor at mindbodygreen.
photo of woman's lower half wearing allbirds lounger lift shoes
Image by Allbirds / mbg creative
October 05, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Every season I find myself itching to refresh my shoe collection, but there’s one brand I always come back to. I’ve been wearing Allbirds shoes for seven (!!) years, and the new Allbirds Lounger Lift is quickly becoming this season's MVP.

I typically go for a lace-up design, but these slip-ons provide the perfect balance of comfort and style—and I’ve found myself reaching for them constantly throughout my past two weeks of testing. 

Below, learn why I think everyone needs these versatile shoes in their fall and winter wardrobe (plus a few caveats to keep in mind).

Allbirds Lounger Lift

$105
Allbirds lounger lift shoes

5 things I love about the Allbirds Lounger Lift shoes

They’re cozy-yet-lightweight

The Lounger Lifts have a soft organic cotton upper and a wool-lined insole for the ultimate cozy feel. I love that the padded heel collar feels snug against my foot, but the wide shape still gives my feet enough room to breathe (which, by the way, is super important for your foot health!).

I’d expect a wool-lined platform shoe to feel heavy, but these are surprisingly lightweight. While I wouldn’t suggest wearing them on a hot summer day, they’re great for fall temperatures (and even better for winter).

They’re comfortable (even on heavy walking days)

You won’t want to run marathons in these shoes, but they keep my feet very comfortable on lengthy (10,000+ step) walks. The platform midsole is made with the brand’s proprietary SweetFoam®, which delivers an ultra-cushioned feel.

Plus, I love that I don’t feel like I’m lugging around a heavy platform (thanks to the aforementioned lightweight design).

They look great with so many outfits

Perhaps it’s the fact that loafers and platforms are both trending, but something about the lifted slip-on design called me to this shoe like a siren. I instantly knew they’d be a magnet for compliments—and they’ve proven me right with every wear.

While my other Allbirds are reserved for casual wear, the Lounger Lift has become a staple for so many occasions. The platform design elevates even the most casual looks. And I love the way these shoes elongate my legs!

photo of writer's hand holding the allbirds lounger lift shoes
Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative

I’ve worn them with activewear, jeans, trousers, and even a silk midi skirt look (inspired by the brand’s model). Over the past two weeks, multiple friends have already followed suit and placed their own orders after seeing me in the Lounger Lift shoes

They’re sustainable

While traditional footwear is a far cry from eco-friendly, Allbirds was one of the first brands to truly prioritize sustainability. 

These shoes follow suit with the brand’s ethos, using 100% organic cotton for the upper and recycled, carbon-negative materials for the foam. 

I love that I never have to feel guilty when I purchase another pair of Allbirds (read: yearly), because I’m posing minimal harm to the environment compared to with other footwear. Plus, the brand takes old shoes off your hands to recycle them properly.

They’re easy to slip on and off

Have you ever noticed that sometimes even slip-on shoes are not easy to put on or take off? I hate when the heel crunches in or I have to fully sit down just to properly get a shoe on my foot.

The Lounger Lifts don’t pose any of these annoyances. I’m able to slip them right on and off, fitting right into my on-the-go (AKA always rushing) lifestyle.

photo of writer wearing allbirds lounger lift shoes
Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative

What I’d change about the Allbirds Lounger Lift shoes

Okay, now this might be a little nitpicky, but can someone please tell me why not every shoe is available in half sizes? As a 7.5 girlie, I get super frustrated when I have to make the decision to go up to an 8 or down to a 7. 

The brand (and most reviews I've read) recommends opting for the nearest size up, which did work for me with this design! And the good news is if your pair doesn't fit, you have 30 days to return or exchange unworn or lightly worn Allbirds.

Allbirds Lounger Lift

$105
Allbirds lounger lift shoes

The takeaway

There’s a reason Allbirds have held just a longstanding role in my shoe collection. Each design I’ve tried is comfortable, durable, supportive, and cute—and the Lounger Lift’s versatility and elevated design have made it my new favorite of the bunch. 

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

Try This Spicy Squat Variation To Target A New Group Of Muscles
Routines

Try This Spicy Squat Variation To Target A New Group Of Muscles

Merrell Readman

Can't Do A Pushup? This One Simple Trick Will Change That In No Time
Motivation

Can't Do A Pushup? This One Simple Trick Will Change That In No Time

Abby Moore

5 Things That Happen When You Start Lifting Heavier Weights ("Bulking" Isn't One Of Them)
Motivation

5 Things That Happen When You Start Lifting Heavier Weights ("Bulking" Isn't One Of Them)

Julia Guerra

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment
Home

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment

Emma Loewe

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth
Beauty

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth

Carleigh Ferrante

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track
Integrative Health

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track

Emma Loewe

Try This Spicy Squat Variation To Target A New Group Of Muscles
Routines

Try This Spicy Squat Variation To Target A New Group Of Muscles

Merrell Readman

Can't Do A Pushup? This One Simple Trick Will Change That In No Time
Motivation

Can't Do A Pushup? This One Simple Trick Will Change That In No Time

Abby Moore

5 Things That Happen When You Start Lifting Heavier Weights ("Bulking" Isn't One Of Them)
Motivation

5 Things That Happen When You Start Lifting Heavier Weights ("Bulking" Isn't One Of Them)

Julia Guerra

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment
Home

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment

Emma Loewe

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth
Beauty

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth

Carleigh Ferrante

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track
Integrative Health

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track

Emma Loewe

Try This Spicy Squat Variation To Target A New Group Of Muscles
Routines

Try This Spicy Squat Variation To Target A New Group Of Muscles

Merrell Readman

Can't Do A Pushup? This One Simple Trick Will Change That In No Time
Motivation

Can't Do A Pushup? This One Simple Trick Will Change That In No Time

Abby Moore

5 Things That Happen When You Start Lifting Heavier Weights ("Bulking" Isn't One Of Them)
Motivation

5 Things That Happen When You Start Lifting Heavier Weights ("Bulking" Isn't One Of Them)

Julia Guerra

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment
Home

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment

Emma Loewe

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth
Beauty

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth

Carleigh Ferrante

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track
Integrative Health

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track

Emma Loewe

Try This Spicy Squat Variation To Target A New Group Of Muscles
Routines

Try This Spicy Squat Variation To Target A New Group Of Muscles

Merrell Readman

Can't Do A Pushup? This One Simple Trick Will Change That In No Time
Motivation

Can't Do A Pushup? This One Simple Trick Will Change That In No Time

Abby Moore

5 Things That Happen When You Start Lifting Heavier Weights ("Bulking" Isn't One Of Them)
Motivation

5 Things That Happen When You Start Lifting Heavier Weights ("Bulking" Isn't One Of Them)

Julia Guerra

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment
Home

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment

Emma Loewe

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth
Beauty

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth

Carleigh Ferrante

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track
Integrative Health

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track

Emma Loewe

more Movement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

How To Make Your Hair Grow Faster: 8 Natural Hair Growth TipsFeng Shui For Your Bedroom: Rules For What To Bring In & Keep OutTypes Of Yoga: A Guide To 11 Different StylesWhat Is GABA: Health Benefits Supplements & MoreK-Beauty—What Is Korean BeautyIntermittent Fasting Meal Plan: Exactly When & What To Eat
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.